A food pantry in Russellville flooded after heavy rain Sunday.
Food, clothes and other nonperishables were ruined in the flooding, and the organization is looking for community help.
Concerned Citizens of Logan County in Russellville serves more than 1,000 people each month at its location at 428 E. Fifth St.
“We do so much in this community,” said Dorris Vick, director of Concerned Citizens.
The food pantry serves Russellville and Logan County. Concerned Citizens offers food and clothing giveaways, as well as the occasional health and beauty giveaways.
Feed the Children is a common contributor to the organization, including a recent delivery of laundry detergent.
The laundry detergent giveaway was postponed due to the flooding but will be rescheduled.
Water flooded the food pantry on Sunday, Vick said, and a lot of the organization’s food stock was ruined.
“We are going to need donations to repair the floor,” Vick said.
The food pantry’s insurance plan does not include flood coverage, and the organization called on the community for help.
The organization is taking food donations, monetary donations for food and floor repairs, as well as volunteer efforts.
“You kind of just have to pray,” Vick said.
Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1351, Russellville, KY 42276.
Volunteers can visit Concerned Citizens at 428 E. Fifth St. in Russellville to help move food out of the flooded areas or donate new food.
Commented