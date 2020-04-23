RUSSELLVILLE – As he watched Russellville Independent Schools staff hand out 1,200 light bulbs to the community Wednesday – bulbs that were colored green as a symbol of solidarity with Kentucky’s COVID-19 victims – Superintendent Bart Flener was reminded of another crucial juncture in U.S. history.
Flener, a lover of history, noted the significance of the distribution site: Rhea Stadium, home of the school district’s football field. Completed in 1939, Flener said, it was built by workers with the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal-era agency that employed millions of people to work on public works projects in the wake of the Great Depression.
Now, with about 26 million Americans seeking unemployment insurance during the economic fallout of the coronavirus, Flener couldn’t help but see a parallel.
At least eight cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Logan County, but the number of confirmed cases continues to climb in neighboring counties. The Barren River District Health Department on Wednesday reported a total of 276 in its eight-county region, up from 248 the previous day.
With students not in their classrooms, “they’re really a light to us, and we’re missing them,” Flener said.
So, the school district teamed up with local sponsors Cayce Mill Supply and First Southern National Bank to purchase and give away 1,200 green light bulbs – one to symbolize each of the district’s students, Flener said. First Southern National Bank contributed $600 to cover half of the order’s cost, Flener said. Cayce Mill Supply covered shipping, he said.
The effort was in line with Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent requests that Kentuckians light up their homes in green as a show of hope, solidarity and the possibility of renewal in response to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, shortly before the giveaway event began at 9 a.m., Flener recounted seeing a string of about 50 vehicles lining up in the football stadium’s parking lot.
“It’s a great way for us to show our students … that we want to do things in our community that will indicate that our community’s together and that we’ll get through it together,” Flener said.
It’s the kind of act that comports with the district’s “profile of a graduate,” which aims to teach all of its students to be effective communicators, productive collaborators, innovative problem solvers and compassionate citizens, he said.
To celebrate this year’s graduating class, who as high school juniors earned the school’s record-high average ACT score of 20.4, Flener said the district would like to hold an in-person graduation in May. It is also planning for dates in June and considering other options if ceremonies need to be postponed further, however.
Flener said the school district is recognizing its Class of 2020 in other ways, too. The district is planning to deliver seniors’ caps and gowns, green light bulbs and hold a photo shoot for graduates with 10-minute time slots for each one. The district will cover the cost of the photos and deliver them to students, Flener said.
In the meantime, Flener hopes the community will light up its homes and businesses green to stand with COVID-19 victims.
“It’s been a real community effort,” he said of distributing the light bulbs.
