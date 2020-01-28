A man reportedly committed an armed robbery early Tuesday at Mutt's Liquor Store in Russellville.
According to the Russellville Police Department, officers responded at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday and learned that a man entered the store through the drive-through window with a weapon and demanded employees open the register.
The suspect took an unspecified amount of money from the register, climbed back out through the window and left on foot.
The male robber wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, black athletic pants and a black mask.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact RPD at 270-726-7669 or South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050.
