A nonprofit organization in Russellville will provide a free limousine service for residents who need a ride to their COVID-19 vaccination site.
Beginning the first week of June, the Lisa Dianne Davis Memorial Foundation Inc. will transport people to the Logan County Health Department every Tuesday and Thursday for a period of four weeks. Those who are interested in a limousine ride can schedule a pickup time by contacting the foundation at 270-847-7002.
Carol Feldhammer, the foundation’s president, said she saw a need for public transportation in Russellville.
“There are lots of people in this area who don’t own cars,” Feldhammer said. “We’re trying to help people who can’t find a taxi cab or bus that will take them to where they need to get their COVID-19 vaccine.”
Doris Vick, president of Concerned Citizens of Logan County, said she appreciates the service being provided by the foundation.
“We should be encouraging everybody to get vaccinated, so if someone wants make it easier for people to get a shot, they should help in any way they can,” Vick said.
Feldhammer said the foundation hasn’t decided which limousine service it will use for the transportation campaign, but a decision should be finalized at the foundation’s board meeting this week.
The foundation works with people who have been negatively affected by physical abuse, Feldhammer said. The foundation connects individuals and families with therapists who help them process their pain by using the five stages of grief, which include denial, anger, bargaining, acceptance and forgiveness. Feldhammer named the foundation after her sister, who died following a violent encounter.
Feldhammer said the foundation will use the transportation campaign as an opportunity to spread awareness of the foundation’s mission.
“We will offer counseling to people who feel like they need it,” Feldhammer said.