A vehicle reported stolen in Tennessee was found Tuesday in Russellville, and the driver was arrested.
The Russellville Police Department said the Robertson County, Tenn., Sheriff's Office alerted law enforcement early Tuesday about a 1997 GMC Jimmy that had been reported stolen and recently fled from police in Robertson County.
The vehicle was seen at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday by Russellville police and the Logan County Sheriff's Department traveling north on U.S. 431S.
On U.S. 79S, law enforcement attempted to stop the GMC, which accelerated and ran a stop sign at Ky. 100 and a traffic signal at Bowling Green Road, police said.
The vehicle lost control on Old Lewisburg Road and the driver, Mallary Porter, 33, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), reckless driving and other traffic infractions.
A passenger, Timothy Gunn, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
