The Russellville Police Department is preparing to again host its Citizens Police Academy.
Jennifer Wood, a records clerk for RPD, said the academy is a series of classes that teach interested citizens about the inner workings of the police department.
“It's for anybody that's curious,” she said, adding that previous students have ranged in age from their 20s to their 70s.
The classes involve police officers with different specialties teaching a range of topics, like traffic stops, use of force, K-9, the Drug Task Force, building searches, crime scenes and evidence, Wood said.
“They all kind of have their specialties,” she said. “Our evidence technician would come in to teach our evidence class.”
Each participant will also have a chance to participate in a ride-along with RPD officers, Wood said.
According to a post on RPD's Facebook page, the academy will also include a class about the criminal justice system that will be taught by a local judge, the Russellville city attorney and the Logan County attorney.
Those wishing to register may obtain an application for the program on RPD's Facebook page or at the police station at 168 S. Main St. in Russellville. Completed applications may be returned to the police station or sent in via mail or email, Wood said. The registration deadline is Aug. 22, according to the RPD Facebook post.
The academy, which is free, begins Sept. 5 and concludes Nov. 7, with classes Thursdays. According to the Department's Facebook post, each class has a 20-person limit.
