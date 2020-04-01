A manager of rental properties in Russellville is accused in a federal lawsuit of sexually harassing tenants and offering housing benefits in exchange for sexual favors, and his wife is accused of retaliating against tenants who attempted to report the behavior.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Chester Gordon Whitescarver and his wife, Betsy Whitescarver, in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
The Whitescarvers are accused of violating the federal Fair Housing Act through discriminatory behavior against female tenants who rented from them.
Allegations of improper behavior dating as far back as eight years provide the basis for the lawsuit against the couple, who own and manage at least 13 properties in Russellville.
"Since at least 2012 and as recently as 2018, defendant Chester Gordon Whitescarver has subjected female tenants ... to discrimination on the basis of sex, including severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment, on multiple occasions," said the lawsuit, filed by Erin Meehan Richmond of the justice department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R.C. Malloy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
The lawsuit claims that Betsy Whitescarver was "on notice" by at least 2012 that women who rented from the couple were alleging that Gordon Whitescarver was sexually harassing them.
One incident from 2012 detailed in the lawsuit alleges that Gordon Whitescarver subjected two female tenants to unwelcome sexual comments and entered their home without consent repeatedly, including once when they were sleeping.
The women contacted police after one of them had been allegedly groped and offered a reduction in rent by Gordon Whitescarver in exchange for sexual favors, according to the lawsuit.
After police questioned Whitescarver about the allegations with his wife present, Betsy Whitescarver called one of the tenants and said she would "get what's coming to her," according to the lawsuit. An eviction notice was subsequently filed against them.
Another woman who rented from the Whitescarvers claimed that Gordon Whitescarver made unwelcome sexual comments, groped her and repeatedly entered her home without consent in 2018.
That renter also contacted police, who questioned Gordon Whitescarver with his wife present. Afterward, Betsy Whitescarver delivered a notice to vacate to the tenant, and Gordon Whitescarver filed an eviction action in court, according to the lawsuit.
The justice department is seeking unspecified monetary damages for the renters involved in the lawsuit along with civil penalties against the Whitescarvers.
