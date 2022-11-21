A growing county hungry for more residences had its appetite satisfied a bit at last Thursday’s City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting.
The commissioners approved two rezonings – one along Russellville Road and another on Nashville Road – expected to lead to 180 apartments being built.
An application to rezone from agriculture to multi-family residential 16.2 acres along Russellville Road between Memphis Junction Road and John D. Jones Road is expected to lead to 140 apartments being built on property owned by John Ridley.
The application submitted by Garry Watkins of Wabuck Development Company calls for internal sidewalks and no buildings taller than two stories. It also calls for repair or protection of sinkholes on the property and for preservation of the existing historic spring.
Kevin Brooks, the attorney representing the developer, reminded the commissioners that other apartment developments have cropped up in the area along Russellville Road that is close to the new Southwest Parkway connecting to the South Central Industrial Park.
“You approved one right next door at your last meeting,” said Brooks, referencing a 254-unit apartment development along Russellville Road near Amber Creek Lane that was approved at the Nov. 3 meeting.
Wabuck Development’s application passed in a 6-0 vote and will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Also passing unanimously was the application by Angela Miller of Rock and Grace LLC to rezone 1.99 acres at 6794 Nashville Road from agriculture to multi-family residential in order to develop 40 apartments in five buildings.
The development plan calls for existing structures on the property to be demolished, with salvageable materials being donated to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore or another nonprofit organization.
After approval by the planning commission, the Rock and Grace application will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Also approved at Thursday’s meeting was an application for a 480-unit apartment development at 5617 Louisville Road that had already been approved in October.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing the SVJG Development LLC headed by builder John Groves, explained that the rezoning of the 31-acre tract was approved in October without including the city of Plum Springs representative in the hearing and vote.
Under rules adopted by the planning commission last year, Warren County’s four small cities have input only on developments within three-quarters of a mile of their city limits.
For a second time, the rezoning passed unanimously. It will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Planning commission members also approved on Thursday some minor changes in the comprehensive plan, a document used as a roadmap for developing land and planning for transportation, parks and other infrastructure through the year 2030.
One change will allow farmland to be subdivided through rezoning without first getting a future land use amendment, a move that will significantly reduce the need for such amendments.
The updated comprehensive plan calls for the county’s total agriculture acreage to be reduced by more than 9,000 acres by 2030, a reduction of nearly 3%.
It also calls for increasing the rural density residential and low density residential designations by a total of more than 10,000 acres.
Those changes and others will now go to Warren Fiscal Court, the Bowling Green City Commission and the city commissions of Plum Springs, Woodburn, Smiths Grove and Oakland for their approval.
Recommended changes to the future land use element and other sections of the comprehensive plan can be found at the warrenpc.org/compplanupdate website.