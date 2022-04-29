While the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is underway Saturday in Washington, there will be a large group of Kentuckians decked out in tuxedos and evening gowns watching the event on TV.
The correspondents’ association recently announced it would create its first-ever lifetime achievement award in honor of two pioneering Black women journalists, including Russellville native Alice Allison-Dunnigan.
While some family members will be on hand for the dinner, which will feature President Joe Biden, others will be at home watching the proceedings on C-SPAN.
When the family got word of the honor, “it was a surprise to all of us,” said Allison-Dunnigan’s great-niece, Penny Allison-Lockhart. “In my mind, it’s long overdue.”
Allison-Dunnigan’s father was a sharecropper, and her mother washed laundry for a living. She first became a teacher before becoming a reporter for the Chicago Defender newspaper. She then became the first Black female admitted to the White House press corps in 1947. While in Washington, she covered presidents from Harry Truman to John F. Kennedy. From 1947 to 1961, she was chief of the Washington bureau of the Associated Negro Press and later worked for the President’s Committee on Equal Employment Opportunity and the President’s Commission on Youth Opportunity.
She died in 1983.
Her achievements show that individuals with humble beginnings can achieve great success if they work hard, said Michael Morrow, director of the Struggles for Emancipation and Equality in Kentucky (SEEK) Museum in Russellville. The museum is home to displays and a statue honoring Allison-Dunnigan.
As a child, Allison-Lockhart would write about her great-aunt for Black History Month assignments.
“No one really knew who she was, but to me she was larger than life,” she said. “She was my Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., my Rosa Parks.”
Ethel Payne of the Chicago Defender is the other journalist being honored with the naming of the correspondents’ association’s Dunnigan-Payne Prize for Lifetime Career Achievement.
“This association of White House reporters has never given its due to these two pioneering WHCA members who paved the way for so many,” WHCA President Steven Portnoy said in a news release. “We are proud to see to it that Alice Dunnigan and Ethel Payne will be forever remembered for their service to the profession and to the American public.”
Allison-Dunnigan and Payne “distinguished themselves during the presidency of Dwight Eisenhower, regularly pressing him at his press conferences – when no other reporters would – about his administration’s support for civil rights for Black Americans,” the news release said. “As one of the first 10 reporters to be recognized by President John F. Kennedy at his first press conference in 1961, (Allison-Dunnigan) asked about Black sharecroppers who were being evicted from their land in Tennessee simply for registering to vote. Jet Magazine reported it was the first time Ms. Dunnigan had been called on in two years.
“In the face of the racism and sexism of the era, these two women fearlessly brought the concerns of their readers directly to the most powerful man in the world,” Portnoy said. “It is our honor to lift up their legacies.”
Allison-Dunnigan’s family and the SEEK Museum will host its own celebration to highlight the new honor May 20 at the museum, with details still in the works.
– For more about the SEEK Museum see seekmuseum.org.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.