Ruth Rabold was not shy about stating what she thought of the shoddy landscaping around the Warren County Courthouse.
A long-told anecdote relates how she marched into the office of a former sheriff and told him in no uncertain terms that the landscaping was “a public disgrace.”
But Ruth Rabold did more than complain. Her efforts were the driving force behind the beautification of Bowling Green, with the city’s current look of iconic Fountain Square Park largely due to her efforts. Her achievements also included helping found the Garden Club of Kentucky in 1931, the Bowling Green Garden Club in 1935 and the precursor to Operation PRIDE. Her landscape designs are still on display, not only in Bowling Green, but across the country.
“She was not formally trained in any way, but she was an incredible talent,” said Nick Rabold, Ruth’s great-grandson.
Her maiden name was Ruth Evelyne Fuller. She was born in 1901 and raised in Trenton, Tenn., before moving to Bowling Green around 1918. Here she met and married Earl David Rabold, now primarily known for his early work as a photographer chronicling Warren County in the early 1900s.
Ruth came from a family of gardeners and she took on that interest, along with others, with a passion.
In the early 1930s, the Rabolds were building a house at the foot of what is now known as Reservoir Hill. To build the home, she recruited architect James Maurice Ingram.
Ingram, after graduating from Notre Dame, would go on to build many of the best-known homes in the city, including the president’s home at Western Kentucky University.
While the Tudor-style Rabold home is notable in its own right, it is the terraced garden that has Ruth’s imprint especially visible, with multiple patios, two ponds and winding paths surrounded by lush vegetation.
Nick Rabold said the grounds contain the longest continuously cared for private garden in Bowling Green.
She drew inspiration for her projects in part from regular trips across the country and overseas. In meticulous handwriting, she kept a journal recounting her trips abroad. In 1937, the Rabolds traveled to Europe aboard the Queen Mary.
In Europe, Ruth studied famous gardens and buildings, from the Royal Botanic Gardens to Versailles. Of the French palace and grounds, Ruth wrote, “Versailles is ... gorgeous beyond description ... (and) poignantly connected to the story of Marie Antoinette.”
She returned to Bowling Green with a new French wardrobe and a custom-order red Renault, according to Nick Rabold. She used what she learned in Europe to help decorate houses and design gardens throughout Bowling Green and numerous states – purportedly even working briefly with Umberto Innocenti and Richard Webel in 1939 and 1940 during their work at Keeneland.
Ruth’s efforts gained widespread notice. In 1957, the Louisville Courier Journal reported that with regard to the gardens at the Rabold house, “Mrs. Earl D. Rabold of Bowling Green, who laughs herself off as an amateur, has a green thumb that one professional estimated as being worth $30,000.” That is equivalent to roughly $300,000 today.
Ruth also became a master judge of flower arrangements, one of four national landscape design critics in Kentucky, president of the Bowling Green Music Club and the Bowling Green Woman’s Club.
She also helped design the landscaping at many homes on Nutwood, Covington and Magnolia streets, city country clubs and parks and Riverview at Hobson Grove. Her chief protege, M. Mitchell Leichhardt, designed the gardens at the Baker Arboretum, which echo some of the features at the Rabold home garden.
In the 1970s, Ruth Rabold told a reporter, “I’d like to quit while I’m still in demand.”
But the demand and her work did not stop. She was instrumental in the founding of the Bowling Green Beautification Commission, which became today’s Operation PRIDE. She was also one of the earliest donors to the Landmark Association of Bowling Green and Warren County and donated funds for the 1980s restoration of the Capitol Arts Center.
Ruth became known across Kentucky as someone who could get things done, an astute politician for her time.
“She was headstrong. She would get something done. If she said she wanted to do something she would get it done, which I find extremely impressive for anyone to navigate that many different channels in that time, but especially for a woman,” Nick Rabold said.
On a personal level, “Everyone that can remember her talks about her being incredibly elegant, that she always had a bearing about her,” Nick Rabold said.
Her grandson, Bobby Rabold, also remembers Ruth as being “elegant and always fashionably dressed ... there was a presence about her.”
Even when gardening, Ruth made sure to be dressed to receive visitors.
In 1982, the city of Bowling Green proclaimed Sept. 2 as “Ruth Rabold Day” in recognition of her “many contributions and achievements” for the city of Bowling Green.
The most visible of her contributions was the transformation of Fountain Square Park.
Nick Rabold said the downtown greenspace was once “a mess and an eyesore” with livestock being sold and even slaughtered at the site.
But in 1934, Ruth persuaded noted landscape architect R.S. Sturtevant, then working in Nashville, to help her reimagine Fountain Square.
Sturtevant had previously worked for Frederick Law Olmsted, the “father of landscape architecture,” whose projects included the Biltmore estate, Chicago’s 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition park grounds and Cherokee Park in Louisville.
Ruth “had a famously heavy hand, so she told (Sturtevant) what she wanted and he did it,” Nick Rabold said.
The result was seasonal planting beds, gravel walking paths, lily pads in the fountain and other details that are still evident today.
A plaque at Fountain Square Park acknowledges Ruth “for her dedication to the beautification of this city.”
Ruth Rabold died in 1986, but her influence is ever-present in and around Bowling Green. That fact would likely please her, according to Nick Rabold.
“Ruth was a dynamic person. She was not haughty in any way. She was not full of herself, she was humble ... and I think she would be humbled that people are continuing to have interest in her work and that people still know who she is,” he said.
“She was a doer,” Bobby Rabold said, “and always busy sharing her love for beautiful things.”
