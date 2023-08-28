RV giant Blue Compass sets up camp locally

Hoping to hitch a ride on a trend of growth in sales of campers, Florida-based Blue Compass RV is expanding its reach nationally and putting its brand on a couple of large local RV dealers.
Blue Compass (formerly RV Retailer LLC) purchased the Family RV group of 14 RV dealerships across five states in 2021, a deal that included Candy's Campers near Scottsville and the Dunlap RV dealership at 321 Corvette Drive in Bowling Green.
Now Blue Compass is re-branding those dealerships as the latest evidence of the company's rapid growth since its founding in 2018.
"We're re-branding them all to have a common name," said Famous Rhodes, Blue Compass RV's chief marketing officer. "We held off on branding until we reached a critical mass. This is the right time to do it."
Arguably, it's also the right time to be in the business of selling campers.
While the COVID-19 pandemic stymied many businesses, it gave a boost to RV sales.
The RV Industry Association’s December 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments for 2021 ended with a record 600,240 wholesale shipments, surpassing the 2017 total of 504,599 shipments by 19%.
"A good number of new buyers came in during COVID," Rhodes said. "We're seeing more millennials joining the RV lifestyle.
"Sales have contracted a little over the last year and a half, but the market is still strong."
Strong enough to fuel a buying spree by Blue Compass.
From its beginning in Florida, Blue Compass has grown through acquisition and now has more than 100 locations across 33 states and made this year's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies.
Blue Compass, with revenue of more than $3 billion in 2022, is now the second-largest RV retailer in America, behind only the Camping World brand launched by the late David Garvin in Bowling Green in 1966.
Now that he has expanded the company's reach, Blue Compass Founder and CEO Jon Ferrando believes it is time to expand its brand.
Ferrando told Forbes magazine earlier this year that he sees the current RV market as "an opportunity to create a powerful retail brand around an exceptional customer experience."
Being part of Blue Compass doesn't mean drastic changes for Candy's and Dunlap, Rhodes said.
"There's no real change in personnel," he said. "They are both great brands that served their communities well for many years."
Both Rhodes and Ferrando say being part of Blue Compass will mean some positive changes for customers.
Ferrando has said he aims to improve customer service, primarily through boosting the company's number of certified service technicians and training centers.
"There will be an array of benefits for our customers," Rhodes said. "We want to give them a consistent service experience from California to Florida."
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.