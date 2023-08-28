RV giant Blue Compass sets up camp locally

Blue Compass RV logos are being rolled out to the company’s more than 100 stores across America, including Candy’s Campers and Dunlap RV locally.

 Submitted

Hoping to hitch a ride on a trend of growth in sales of campers, Florida-based Blue Compass RV is expanding its reach nationally and putting its brand on a couple of large local RV dealers.

