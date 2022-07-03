A new chapter in Bowling Green Daily News history began last week with completion of the sale of the paper from the Gaines family to Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc., a family-owned organization based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
While the Gaines family exits after 140 years of ownership of the paper, familiar faces will remain at the helm of the Daily News.
Joe Imel has been named the paper’s general manager and Wes Swietek remains the newspaper’s managing editor. As its top leader, Imel will be responsible for all facets of the newspaper’s print and digital operations. Swietek will be responsible for news and opinion content.
“We are pleased to have Joe Imel at the helm of the Daily News as we open this new chapter in the newspaper’s long service to the Bowling Green community,” said Steve Stewart, senior vice president of Boone Newspapers. “Joe understands thoroughly both the newspaper and the community, and we are fortunate to have him leading our team. Likewise, Wes Swietek is an experienced, capable leader of our newsroom, which won’t skip a beat in keeping the community informed.”
“I am honored to continue in this role with BNI. They are committed to providing our readers and advertisers a quality newspaper built on a foundation of hard work and integrity’” Imel said. “This community deserves a strong media partner like the Daily News.”
“For more than a century, the Daily News has been the leader in keeping our community informed,” Swietek said. “We look forward to continuing that legacy.”
The Daily News Editorial Board, responsible for determining the editorial stance of the newspaper, will now consist of Imel, Swietek, Daniel Pike, director of digital media, and Eugene Embry, news editor.
The Daily News offices remain at 813 College St. in downtown Bowling Green.
The completed sale included the Daily News and four other publications: the Country Peddler weekly shopper and three magazines – Bowling Green Home and Lifestyles, South Central Kentucky Homes, and Auction Guide.
The roots of the Daily News reach to 1854, with the Gaineses’ ownership starting after John B. Gaines founded the Bowling Green Daily Times in 1882. The merger of the Daily Times and the Bowling Green Democrat established the predecessor of the Daily News.
Boone Newspapers owns or manages more than 90 newspapers and other publications in 12 states, including several in Kentucky.