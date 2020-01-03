Weather and lack of manpower were among the reasons Capt. Michael Cox cited for the Salvation Army of Bowling Green’s missed $100,000 goal for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.
“The weather was horrible on Black Friday and Saturday, so that hurt us big time,” Cox said. “That’s usually our biggest weekend other than the weekend before Christmas.”
And despite a surge in volunteer bell ringers, the number of paid ringers this year was low, Cox said.
“With the economy so good, we just didn’t have as many people wanting to work to ring the bell for us, as far as getting paid,” he said. “We had a lot of volunteers this year. We had a lot more than last year – however, we had such a short number of hours, and not having the bell ringers that we would normally pay just wasn’t as great this year.”
As of Thursday, the campaign had raised $65,290. The money goes toward the purchase of toys for children who were not adopted during the Christmas Angel Tree event and to add additional items to some children’s gifts.
“What happens in September and October, we do a Christmas signup where families come in and sign their children up to be placed on the Angel Tree,” Cox said. “We go through the names and we find out if they meet the federal poverty guidelines. Families that stay in our shelter automatically qualify.”
Cox said that a little more than 300 children were served in this year’s campaign, adding that some companies that adopted children in years past did not return this year to adopt again.
“After that, the majority of the funding goes to the year-round funding such as the shelter,” Cox said. “It really helps support the shelter program, whether the family units or the individual beds, as well as the soup kitchen.”
Cox said donations are accepted even after the holiday season ends.
“We want people to donate considering we lost $35,000 we budgeted for this campaign, and to offset that, we need people to dig deeper into their wallets and bank accounts to show their support and love of what the Salvation Army is doing in the community,” Cox said. “To be able to offset that loss would be a true blessing for us.”
There are multiple ways to donate, according to Cox.
“They can come by the Salvation Army, mail it into us or they can go to the Salvation Army website and look for Bowling Green,” he said.
The Salvation Army’s Bowling Green location is at 400 W. Main Ave.
