Citing restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Salvation Army’s community kettle campaign has been moved to a virtual setting this year.
There are several ways in which the public can participate.
People can create an online fundraiser and share with family and friends, they can create a team by enlisting friends and family to create their own kettle or they can donate to another family’s kettle. Those steps can be taken at https://salvationarmykytn.org/locations/ bowling-green/.
Mac Jefferson, chairman of the Bowling Green Salvation Army Corps Advisory Board, said the pandemic spurred the decision to have a virtual campaign.
“Obviously, there are contact restrictions with this COVID-19 virus, which makes it difficult for us to ask our volunteers to go out to public places and greet the public,” Jefferson said. “Less people are going to the store, and less people are carrying cash. These factors would make it very difficult to run this campaign and to run our services. Due to that, we are creating a new kind of campaign.”
The kettle campaign has long been one of the Salvation Army’s most recognizable fundraisers.
Because of the support given at this time of year, Jefferson said the corps had to find a way to still have the campaign.
“Abandoning it completely would be very critical and harmful to our ability to help the underprivileged in our area,” Jefferson said. “The Christmas season is very important for the Salvation Army. This is an opportune time for service and for fundraising.”
Jefferson said the need for donations is still very much present.
“We have seen a significant uptick in the need for our services during this year,” Jefferson said. “Get in contact with our local corps and get involved. They will send you all the information you need to help.”
For more information, call 270-843-3485 to get in contact with the local division of the Salvation Army.
