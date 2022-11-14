Bowling Green shoppers this holiday season will soon hear the familiar jingling of bells in front of their favorite stores as the The Salvation Army of Bowling Green begins its Red Kettle Campaign.
Volunteers will begin setting up Nov. 18 at 12 locations, including all Kroger locations, both Wal-Marts, Sam’s Club, Cabela’s and Hobby Lobby.
“Those are the big locations,” said Capt. Johnny Horton, commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Bowling Green. “Volunteers can also ring at the Wal-Mart in Franklin and Russellville and some locations in Greenwood Mall.”
The campaign will continue through Dec. 24.
Cash and check donations can be made at the kettles, and Horton said because fewer people are carrying cash, they offer several other cashless ways to donate.
Online donations may be made by visiting the Salvation Army of Bowling Green’s website. Donors can also give on their smartphones using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal and Venmo.
There is also a QR code that can be scanned which will take donors directly to The Salvation Army of Bowling Green Virtual Red Kettle page.
Horton said the goal this year is to raise $100,000. With virtual and online giving, he hopes to bring that total to $200,000.
Last year, they were just shy of that goal at $199,373.
The money will help the organization provide food, shelter and social services to those in need and also helps with the purchase of toys for the Angel Tree.
“When we register a family and we take their application, we are guaranteeing toys for them for Christmas,” he said. “Donors will take the tags off of the tree and toys will be bought for all of the kids. That’s the hope.”
The Salvation Army will step in to purchase items for the children who were not adopted from the Angel Tree.
Last year, Horton said $15,000 was used to buy toys for those children.
“We also purchased toys for tornado victims from that money,” he said.
Horton said that this past year, the organization has fed over 78,000 meals, provided 17,000 with nights of shelter and provided over 8,000 food boxes.
“The money we raise during the Christmas season helps sustain that,” he said. “We are very passionate about what we do, and we are also very good at it.”