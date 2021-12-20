Back in June, when Salvation Army worker Conchata Britt completed disaster response training, she had no idea she’d be putting it to the test a few months later.
“I’m needed,” Britt said as she and other workers unloaded dozens of boxes from the back of a truck parked in front of the Angel Tree Receiving Warehouse at Greenwood Mall.
The boxes contained toy donations, which the Salvation Army is distributing to families rocked by a band of tornadoes that tore through the region, killing 17 people and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.
Despite all she was doing to help, Britt still felt like it wasn’t enough for some families who lost everything to the storms.
“All I can do is, at this point, hug and say ‘I’m sorry,’ ” said Britt, who was supervising operations at the Greenwood Mall warehouse in the former LifeWay Christian Bookstore.
She’d heard countless tragic stories from local storm victims, Britt said, adding she felt blessed to be working with the Salvation Army to help.
Toys, gift cards and boxes of food will be distributed to any who need them at the warehouse between Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call the Salvation Army at 270-843-3485.
A news release from the Salvation Army said it was also distributing toys and food donations at distribution centers in Graves, McCracken, Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
“Keep your heads up,” Britt told local residents. “We’re definitely here for you if you need us.”
Salvation Army Capt. Monica Horton said the nonprofit is working to distribute toys to “every single child that is in need,” especially those who have been impacted by tornadoes in the area.
The nonprofit’s warehouse at Greenwood Mall will continue to take toy donations up to Tuesday. They must be new toys, Horton said. She added that gifts for pre-teens and teenagers are also a need.
“We want to ensure that no family is left out,” Horton said.
Horton said the Salvation Army is seeing a variety of needs throughout Bowling Green and Warren County, but one common variable is that the need is greater than ever.
“We families that have completely lost their homes, and we have families that are still without power and so have lost groceries. So anybody who’s been impacted by the tornadoes” can come and get help, Horton said.
“It’s already been a greater need, but now because of the tornadoes, families who maybe even already had their Christmas gifts purchased – I mean, they’ve lost those and beyond,” Horton said. “We’re just trying to do our small part to bring a little bit of hope and a little bit of cheer in the midst of this storm.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.