Musical instruments will be in abundance Saturday at the La Gala venue next to Circus Square Park for an event that has been putting such instruments in the hands of students at local schools for two decades.
Grammy Award winner Sam Bush of New Grass Revival fame will headline the Son Rhea Foundation’s 20th annual Jambodians Holiday Bash, which features local musicians donating their time to a nonprofit organization created to give youngsters the opportunity to participate in school music programs.
“The year before we started the event, I had a get-together of some local musicians and we talked about what we could do to give back,” said Tony Lindsey, founder of the Son Rhea Foundation. “We wanted to give all children the opportunity to play a musical instrument.”
Lindsey and his wife formed the nonprofit and came up with a name for it that has a double meaning.
“My wife’s maiden name is Rhea, and our oldest son’s middle name was Rhea,” Lindsey said. “The foundation’s name is pronounced ‘sun ray’, like a ray of light, and that’s what we try to provide for students.”
That meeting 20 years ago gave birth to a foundation that has raised more than $300,000 since its launch in 2000 and has provided musical instruments to public and private schools in the Bowling Green area.
Those donations fit with the Son Rhea Foundation’s mission of giving children the opportunity to participate in music as a way of enhancing their appreciation of the fine arts and enriching their lives.
“We spend about $20,000 each year,” Lindsey said. “It goes to Warren and surrounding counties, whoever has a need. The music educators call us and let us know what their needs are. We have donated band instruments, string instruments, whatever the program needs.”
Money raised Saturday will be supplemented again this year by a $10,000 grant from the Country Music Association.
“They have partnered with us the past three years,” Lindsey said of the CMA. “It lends authenticity to the event and shows that they believe in what we’re doing.”
Saturday’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and include an eclectic mix of musical styles.
Bush, a Bowling Green native and one of the founders of the progressive bluegrass band New Grass Revival in the 1970s, will perform Saturday with the blues rock band Duck Butter.
But Bush won’t be the only performer on Saturday’s lineup that is familiar to the Bowling Green music scene.
Greg Martin, one of the founders of the Kentucky Headhunters, will perform, as will Bill Lloyd of the 1980s country-rock duo Foster and Lloyd.
Also on the lineup are Tommy Womack, who played with the band Government Cheese; Jonell Mosser, a Kentucky native who has worked with many Nashville recording artists; Lindsey’s band Bad Navigator; and the Insubordinate Hillbillies bluegrass band.
“Everybody volunteers their time,” Lindsey said. “Most of the artists are Bowling Green-based, and all of them are friends of mine who believe in what we do.”
Tickets to the event – which will include a silent auction of signed memorabilia and other items – are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Lindsey said tickets are available at Mellow Matt’s Music & More on Smallhouse Road and at the Tony Lindsey & Company hair salon on Shive Lane. Tickets can also be purchased online at the Son Rhea Foundation website.
