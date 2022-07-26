After a bit of a bumpy ride, Scott Waste Services trucks will continue picking up trash in the city of Bowling Green, but it won’t necessarily be business as usual.
Scott, which has held the city exclusive franchise for residential waste hauling and disposal for 20 years, was nearly jettisoned by Warren Fiscal Court last month in favor of Republic Services, only to be signed up for five more years Tuesday.
The magistrates’ 6-0 vote means Scott will keep a franchise under which it garnered nearly $12 million in gross receipts and paid more than $1.3 million in franchise fees back to the county last year.
Fiscal court voted June 24 to award the exclusive city franchise to Republic but couldn’t come to terms with the company, with the main sticking point being the date service would start.
At a meeting July 12, the magistrates voted to enter into negotiations with Scott Waste, and those talks led to Tuesday’s action that will actually result in a cost savings for city residents.
Scott, an affiliate of Toronto-based Waste Connections, currently provides waste services in the city at a cost of $20.25 per month. It will begin Aug. 1 doing the same service for its bid price of $19.37.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to provide services in the city,” said Steve LaFollette, division vice president for Scott Waste. “We’re approaching this as if it’s a brand-new contract. We’re trying to come in with a fresh approach.”
That also seemed to be the mindset of the county’s solid waste committee, which opted for a fresh approach by recommending Republic Services initially.
Republic’s bid called for charging city residents $20.75 per month. That bid was chosen by the committee, said county Coordinator of Environmental and Technical Services Stan Reagan, because “they most closely followed the requirements of the request for proposals, including back-door trash pickup where needed.”
Scott Waste, though, effectively trashed Republic’s chances of getting the city franchise when it informed the committee that it planned to end its service July 31.
That sent the solid waste committee – made up of Reagan, Magistrates Ron Cummings and Doug Gorman, attorney Shawn Alcott and former Magistrate Doc Kaelin – scrambling for a solution.
Enter Scott Waste, which was the natural fall-back choice because of its long history as city waste hauler.
“We know the city and have familiarity with the streets,” LaFollette said. “Our drivers know the routes.”
That familiarity, though, originally wasn’t enough for the solid waste committee, which had heard from many city residents unhappy with Scott’s service.
Now Scott is back, and it could be staying for another long haul. The franchise agreement is for five years, and that can be renewed for three more five-year terms.
Cummings said Scott’s franchise will be renewed “if their level of service improves.” He pointed out that the county can opt out of the contract in a year if the service isn’t satisfactory.
LaFollette said Scott will be communicating to city residents how the rollout of its service will happen after Aug. 1.
One certainty is that the “back-door” service of picking up trash placed in cans behind houses will not be as prevalent.
Cummings said “95% of people will need to go with curbside pickup.”
“If you have a legitimate need (for back-door pickup), you’ll need to contact Scott Waste and arrange that,” Cummings said.
Fiscal court, which is statutorily required to develop a solid waste management plan to manage the municipal solid waste generated in the county, also approved non-exclusive franchises for residential waste pickup for county residents outside the Bowling Green city limits.
Those franchisees and their monthly costs: Blue Moon Sanitation ($22), Scott Waste ($22.10), Republic Services ($26.51), Green River Waste ($32) and Taylor Sanitation ($38).
The magistrates also voted to award a franchise to Utah-based Recyclops to provide an optional subscription recycling service in the city for $8.50 per month and the same service to county residents outside the city limits at $10.50 per month.
That subscription fee will pay for every-other-week pickups of plastics, paper, metals and cardboard. Glass recycling will cost another $5 per month.
In other action Tuesday, the magistrates voted to pay Buck Electric $2,000 to replace lights that were shot out at Lonnie White Park.
Other expenditures approve were:
- $11,400 to Bluegrass Ballfields for two pairs of football/soccer goals.
- $2,611.30 to Buck Electric for repair of a ballfield light pole at Basil Griffin Park.
- $7,087.66 to AAA Alarm Systems for an alarm system at Phil Moore Park gymnasium.
- $2,552 to IMI Concrete to repair a sinkhole in the parking lot of the inline hockey rink at Griffin Park.
The next Warren Fiscal Court meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.
