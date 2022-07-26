News_waste060221-6.jpg
Nick King, along with driver Cassidy Eaton, empties trash bins into their Scott Waste garbage truck in the Briarwood neighborhood on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

After a bit of a bumpy ride, Scott Waste Services trucks will continue picking up trash in the city of Bowling Green, but it won’t necessarily be business as usual.

