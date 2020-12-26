GLASGOW – April Pennington Walbert was among the first 20 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Walbert is a registered nurse who works in the hospital’s home care department.
She volunteered to take the vaccine because she wanted to show her co-workers that there is nothing to fear about getting vaccinated.
“I was not afraid. I know some people are a little bit afraid of the unknown, but I’m not afraid. I’m not allergic to anything. I’ve never had any reaction to any vaccine,” she said. “I’m ready for this to be under control.”
Walbert and her husband, Donald, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in September. Her husband actually had COVID pneumonia, but she did not.
Both were able to recover at home without having to be hospitalized.
“We were both very fortunate,” she said.
Walbert said that she knows it is aggravating and uncomfortable to wear masks and take all the other precautions, but said the ultimate goal is to prevent others from contracting COVID-19.
“We don’t want any more illness,” she said. “... And as far as deaths, we’ve had way too many deaths.”
The only side-effect she experienced after receiving the vaccine was a little soreness in her arm.
“I feel fine today,” she said Wednesday.
T.J. Samson Community Hospital received the Moderna vaccine, which is the second vaccine to be given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Joining Walbert in getting the vaccine Tuesday were other nurses, doctors and several front-line team members, including emergency medical service personnel.
No one has reported having any adverse reactions from getting the vaccine, said Stacey Biggs, executive vice president of marketing, planning and development for T.J. Regional Health, the parent company for T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Fifty people were scheduled to receive the vaccine Wednesday.
“The process is going along very smoothly, so next week we will increase the number administered each day,” Biggs said. “We are so pleased that all employees who have indicated that they want the vaccine will have the opportunity to get it within the next few days.”
None of the hospital’s employees were required to get vaccinated. The vaccine was administered only to those who volunteered to get it.
Those who received it first were patients and staff in the hospital’s skilled nursing unit, who are in the highest risk category for contracting COVID-19.
Hospital employees who have face-to-face contact with patients and visitors, and therefore the highest risk of exposure, are next in line to receive the vaccine.
“This marks a definite turning point and a renewed sense of hope in the fight against the global pandemic,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health, in a press release. “We are confident that the vaccine will provide a path toward a return to some sense of normalcy.”
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, given one month apart, and is for people 18 years and older.
Walbert is scheduled to get her second dose in mid-January, she said.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine does not contain SARS-CoV-2 and cannot give the recipient COVID-19, the news release said.
“It has been a long year of searching for answers on how to treat, prevent or just slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric Fisher, chief of the hospital’s medical staff, in the press release. “I’m excited to see the arrival of a safe and effective vaccine so that we can close 2020 on a positive note and begin 2021 with a renewed sense of hope that we are going to overcome this.”
