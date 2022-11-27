Santa’s Lookout, a popular holiday venue between Bowling Green and Scottsville, is adding something new for guests this season.
Visitors can now enjoy a trip on the Lookout Express to see the attraction’s light display.
“We wanted to give people a new experience this year, so we incorporated a small train,” said Santa’s Lookout co-owner Amy Burge.
Burge said that a ride on the trackless train, which has six cars and a caboose, is reserved seating only and she urges people to plan ahead and buy their tickets online.
The Lookout Express Train Ride tickets are $17.99 and are available at santaslookout.com. Children 2 and under can ride for free.
The ticket includes a train ride through the lights, a visit with Santa with photos taken by a photographer, a letter to Santa, an opportunity to meet the Grinch and other costumed characters, a live reindeer display, ornament decorating and a Santa’s Lookout coloring picture.
A general admission ticket, which includes everything but the train ride and access to the main light event, can be purchased for $8 at the gate.
Burge said that on busy nights, there will also be a hay-wagon trailer available for additional rides to the light display.
“The magic of our event is truly the interaction with the kids,” she said. “We don’t claim to be the biggest light show in America. It’s not animated like the fancy shows. That’s not us, but it’s a nice display and the kids love it and we will continue to upgrade and expand our event.”
Another new addition this season is the Honey Bear Cabin, where kids can select their favorite soft toy animal and add stuffing to them at the stuffing station.
Guests will also have the opportunity to visit the reindeer barn and meet and take pictures with Ginger the Reindeer.
“Reindeer are hard to come by, and people love to stop by and interact with them,” she said.
Concessions will be available inside the holiday pavilion but are not included in the admission cost.
Burge said there will also be a couple of small fire pits set up so that people can make s’mores and roast hot dogs – “just some of the typical things you do when it’s cold outside.”
Saturdays are expected to be the busiest night, so Burge is urging people to visit the website and secure tickets early for the train ride, but on an off night when the train isn’t sold out, tickets may be available at the gate.
“We are such a great family event,” she said. “And not only is it for families, but young couples can also plan a date night here.”
Santa’s Lookout will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 2-25, with select dates Christmas week, and is located at 5211 Cemetery Road.
For more information, call (270) 622-8171 or visit santaslookout.com.