Warren East High School senior Kadence Charlton had her graduation cap decorations all planned out – that is, until students were told caps couldn’t be customized.
The disappointing news came during a senior parent meeting earlier this week.
“We were told Sunday, a week before we would actually get our graduation caps,” Kadence said. “It’s a district-wide decision, that’s what we learned.”
Kadence and her mother, Tonya Charlton, voiced their concern at Monday’s Warren County Public Schools board of education meeting.
“My issue with this rule is that us seniors have had many opportunities taken away,” Kadence said to the board. “COVID-19 has changed schools forever. It took away the rest of the class of 2023’s freshman year, the mask mandate was made making us wear masks 24/7, many students were homeschooled and many students lost loved ones. I want to propose that we bring back the cap decorating with the exception that caps will be checked by administrators.”
Tonya said that Kadence’ art teacher has been battling breast cancer, and the pair were planning to decorate her cap together.
“This was something her art teacher and Kadence were looking forward to doing together as her last art project at Warren East,” Tonya told the board. “She just wants the chance to express herself and this is something that, as a mother, I have dreamed of for my daughter.”
Tonya said cap decorating has been a school-by-school decision in the past.
“They let the school kind of decide yes or no. Warren East has always been compliant with it, they’ve always allowed it,” she said.
The Warren East class of 2022 brought dozens of creative caps into E.A. Diddle Arena at last year’s graduation ceremony.
“I’m a graduate of 2002 and we allowed it back then,” Tonya said.
WCPS released a statement Thursday addressing student and parent concerns over cap decorating. Sunday’s decision stems from difficulties in judging what is and what isn’t acceptable decoration: “This decision was made to avoid difficult judgments regarding what may or may not be appropriate and the disruption caused by some of the decorations.”
Kadence, who wants to go into nursing, already had her plan of what she was going to do and what supplies she was going to buy.
“I was going to put some inspirational quotes with maybe some nursing artsy stuff on there, and something about my Mamaw who sadly passed away from cancer,” she said. “We were very into art and I was going to do something representing her … . I have many many friends who want to do memorial pieces as well.”
Shortly after the news broke, Kadence said her friend Emily Martin texted her about starting a petition.
“I was like ‘sure, I’ll make it for you,’ so that’s what I did,” Kadence said. “I started out with 15 signatures.”
It blew up from there. The online version of her “Say Yes to Express” petition had garnered more than 400 signatures by the time Kadence spoke to the WCPS board Monday night. By Wednesday evening, it stood at 630 names from all across the district.
“I’ve had many many (signatures from) Warren Central, South, Greenwood, I even had a student’s family from California,” Kadence said.
Despite the petition, cap decorations at graduation are still a no-go. But a compromise has been reached.
“After meeting with the students and their families and considering varying suggestions, it was determined that students would be permitted to decorate removable toppers for their graduation caps, which can then be worn during their annual senior walk where the seniors visit the elementary and middle schools in which they attended,” WCPS’ statement reads. “While our decision has not changed, it is our hope that this compromise honors the desire of our students to create a keepsake during this special time in their lives.”
Regardless of the outcome, Tonya said she was glad her daughter was acting as a voice for others.
“Kadence has always been headstrong but she has never been so passionate and forthcoming about something that she feels so strongly about,” Tonya said. “I am so proud of her. If she wins, wonderful. If she doesn’t, I’m still so proud.”