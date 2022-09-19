Beginning Oct. 1, Lost River Cave’s trails will be lined with scarecrows created by local businesses, organizations and families.
The 11th annual Scarecrow Trail will run through Oct. 23 with trails open from dawn to dusk. There is no cost to walk the trails.
Late registration to enter a scarecrow is open until 5 p.m. Sept. 23. Participants can register at lostrivercave.org or complete a registration form and return it to the cave’s visitor center.
“So far, we have about 85 scarecrows, which is our best year so far,” Lost River Cave Event Sales Manager Maegan Williams said last week. “Last year we had 70 to 75. The number of scarecrows keeps growing each year. And even though this is a record year for us, we would still love to have more.”
The cost to enter is $30 for families, individuals and nonprofits and $60 for businesses.
A panel of judges will vote for first-, second- and third-place winners. Trail visitors can vote for the “2022 People’s Choice Award.” Lost River Cave staff will also vote for their favorite scarecrows and other superlatives.
Voting for the people’s choice winner will be Oct. 1-9 at the visitor’s center.
Williams said there were around 50,000 trail visitors last year. She hopes to see even more this year.
The Scarecrow Trail begins at the start of the Greenway Trail near the back of the parking lot and goes through almost two miles of trails, she said.
Before embarking on the trail, guests can stop by the visitor center for a trail map to guide them along the way.
“This is our sneaky way of getting people out and about in nature in the fall,” Williams said. “We see a lot of local and out-of state tourists. It’s just a fun family event.”