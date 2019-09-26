Scattered showers will be with us Thursday, as a cold front pushes southeast over the area. The best time to luck out and receive some of the wet stuff will be in the morning, with coverage lessening as we get into the afternoon. High pressure takes over behind the front, bringing an unwelcome return of summerlike conditions. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 84˚/Low 65˚ Scattered Showers
- Friday: High 91˚/Low 63˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 92˚/Low 65˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 93˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 92˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.