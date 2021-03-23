A school choice measure that would make it easier for Kentucky students to attend out-of-district schools and establish education opportunity accounts continues to divide education leaders.
Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields appeared on the KET program “Kentucky Tonight” on Monday to defend his support of House Bill 563, which has been sent to Gov. Andy Beshear and may face a potential veto Wednesday.
Explaining his position on the bill, Fields said independent school districts across the state are hemorrhaging students, with average daily attendance playing a deciding role in how schools are funded in Kentucky.
Fields’ district has lost 60 students to Warren County Public Schools under its current nonresident student agreement.
“Although they’re growing 300 kids a year, they want to take 60 kids from us,” Fields said on KET.
“We’ve lost five independent districts in the last 15 years,” Fields said. “For us, it’s a crisis of the independents, and no one wants to recognize that.”
Under HB 563, school districts would need to create policies that would allow students to attend schools outside of the district where they live. Under the bill, nonresident students would also count toward a district’s average daily attendance.
The bill also provides for the creation of education opportunity accounts backed by donors who get a tax credit for their donations. Families could use the funds for tuition, online learning, tutoring, textbooks or other services. Third-party groups would manage the accounts, which would be for students from low- to middle-income households who attend public schools.
Previously, a provision limited the use of the money for private school tuition by setting a population requirement that only made three urban counties eligible – Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton counties – but that was later expanded to five more counties: Boone, Hardin, Daviess, Warren and Campbell.
Beshear signaled earlier Monday that he may veto the bill. During a news conference he held Monday to explain his decisions to sign or veto other bills, Beshear said he would announce his decisions on several education-related bills “probably on Wednesday.”
“Our review is ongoing. There are certainly some that I have serious and significant concerns about. I believe in public education, and I am a product of Kentucky’s public schools. … I will look very carefully, and I’m very concerned about any bill that could harm our system of education,” Beshear said.
Beshear said Kentucky’s public schools are already underfunded, and, indeed, there is currently no state funding for textbooks, teacher training and full-day kindergarten.
During a school board meeting Thursday, WCPS Board of Education Chairman Kerry Young and Superintendent Rob Clayton expressed optimism that HB 563 will be vetoed.
“We have evidence from across the country that clearly demonstrates this type of legislation will lead to greater concentrations of poverty” in our schools, Clayton said, challenging the measure on its school equity measures. “We will continue to stand against any type of legislation that does not take care of our most vulnerable students.”
Young encouraged the public to reach out to lawmakers who opposed HB 563 and urge them to “stay strong” and continue to fight the measure when it comes time to vote on whether to override a potential veto from Beshear.
“Send them a short, precise” message urging them to vote against it, Young said. “Reach out to our local guys, and ask them to stay strong.”
