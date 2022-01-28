School choice group holds rally at St. Joseph School

Supporters of school choice – the idea that public education dollars should follow students to the school of their parents’ choice, including private schools – held a rally Friday at St. Joseph Interparochial School.
In the school’s gymnasium, students wore the movement’s signature bright yellow scarves, belted out chants and waved signs with slogans like “Put Kids First!” and “Choice Means Hope!”.
They also heard from prominent school choice supporters like EdChoiceKY President Andrew Vandiver and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who spoke to students via a pre-recorded video message.
“The reality is that, in Kentucky, you have school choice … If you have the financial means, you can pretty much choose a public or private school – whatever works best for you,” Vandiver said, framing the issue as one of opportunity.
For EdChoice KY, the event capped off National School Choice Week, a week of advocacy held during the last week of January.
In his remarks to students, Vandiver said he hoped to build off of Kentucky’s Education Opportunity Account Act, which was enacted last year by lawmakers through House Bill 563 after overcoming a veto from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
The law allows people who donate to funds that support private school tuition scholarships to subtract that amount from what they owe in state taxes via a tax credit.
However, due to an ongoing court challenge contesting the constitutionality of the law, it has not gone into effect. Critics contend the law would divert tax dollars from public schools and leave them with fewer resources to educate their students.
In October, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled that Kentucky’s Constitution prohibits the element of House Bill 563 that enables scholarship tax credits for private school tuition.
That’s an obstacle for school choice movement leaders like Vandiver who want to build off the law to enact more changes, but in an interview with the Daily News, Vandiver didn’t seem fazed about the prospect of the legislation being thrown out by Kentucky’s Supreme Court.
School choice has successfully withstood legal challenges across the country at both the state and federal levels, Vandiver said.
“This was one bad decision by one judge,” Vandiver said. “We’re confident that when this goes to the Kentucky Supreme Court, we’re going to win and the Kentucky Supreme Court could take the case up really any day now.”
