Local school closures due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases could become more targeted in the near future after the passage of Senate Bill 25, which allows districts to temporarily assign students at the school, grade or even classroom level to at-home learning.
“Senate Bill 25 provides the option for school districts across Kentucky to use remote learning days to keep the majority of students in school receiving in-person instruction while closing only those schools experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 illness,” a statement sent by Warren County Public Schools spokeswoman Lauren Thurmond said.
“Should it be necessary, moving forward, Warren County Public Schools will use this option as we continue to focus our efforts on keeping students in school receiving in-person classroom instruction,” the district said.
Warren County Public Schools has used seven of the 10 nontraditional instruction days it gets per school year.
NTI days, as they’ve come to be known, are different from the 10 “remote instruction” days granted under Senate Bill 25, which allow districts to be more precise with school closures rather than shuttering all schools in their district due to rampant COVID-19 and staff shortages.
Under Senate Bill 25, “remote instruction may be provided to each school in a school district, including to a particular grade, classroom or group of students within the school, for up to 10 days per school,” the legislation said.
However, “a school district shall not temporarily assign every student in the district to remote instruction … unless all students in the school district are located in a single school facility,” Senate Bill 25 said.
On Tuesday, the Kentucky Department of Education provided school districts with guidance about how to use these new remote learning days.
The department advised districts that, even when using a remote instruction day, “all certified staff and any classified staff designated by the district shall be required to perform work duties on-site during the student attendance day, except for employees quarantined due to COVID-19 who the district determines can fulfill their job duties remotely.”
Because Senate Bill 25 includes an emergency clause, it goes into effect immediately.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.