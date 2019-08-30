Facing a sharp uptick in teen electronic cigarette use, Kentucky’s school districts are rapidly working to update their tobacco policies with vaping bans for students and school staff.
“We have doubled the number of school districts that are covered by tobacco-free policies,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
That’s largely due to the passage of House Bill 11, which requires all schools to go completely tobacco-free by July 2020 and prohibit the use of tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products. The Foundation advocated for the legislation, which was passed in April and primarily sponsored by Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill.
The ban on vapor products also extends to school employees, volunteers and other individuals attending or participating in “any school-related student trip or student activity,” according to the legislation.
In 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky led the nation in rate of cancer deaths. By supporting HB 11, Chandler said the Foundation hoped to shape behavior norms for young people, ultimately changing their longterm behavior. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, teenage e-cigarette users are more likely to start smoking.
“We are beyond happy with the effect that it’s had so far,” Chandler told the Daily News.
According to a running list compiled by the Foundation, updated Wednesday, at least 148 school districts out of a total of 173 statewide had gone tobacco-free.
However, in a follow-up email, Foundation Vice President for External Affairs Bonnie Hackbarth said the number grew to 172 school districts, bringing the percentage of tobacco-free schools in the state to 86 percent, she said.
That includes Warren and its immediate neighboring counties. The Bowling Green Independent School District is also tobacco-free, according to the Foundation's list. BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said the district adopted a policy recommended by the Kentucky School Boards Association.
During a recent school board meeting, Warren County Public Schools took an initial step to ban vapor products within its schools, with the board approving preliminary revisions to its policies governing students and school employees.
The revisions, which have gone through the first of two required readings before they’re officially adopted, also allow school administrators to use metal detectors when there’s reasonable suspicion they may be concealing a vape pen. The devices often resemble flash drives and can be easily tucked away.
“Students’ health is a priority of Warren County Public Schools,” said Todd Hazel, director of students services for the district. “We want to do everything we can do to be proactive and support student health and educate students on the negative effects of tobacco and vapor products.”
