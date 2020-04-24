Acting on Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to suspend in-person classes for the rest of the school year in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, local school districts are weighing their options for students’ last day, as well as the fate of highly anticipated graduation celebrations.
Those decisions could come soon, with the school boards for Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District expected to hold meetings next week.
Speaking to Kentucky school superintendents Thursday through a webcast, Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown promised to offer input early next week about how districts may safely hold graduation ceremonies.
“I’m going to set a deadline for us to have a guidance document to you by close of business on Monday,” Brown said, adding he’ll consult with public health experts to help shape the department’s advice.
Brown echoed Beshear’s suggestion that high schools consider holding online or drive-in graduation ceremonies in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The department is exploring other options, such as one posed by a Mississippi high school that allows graduating seniors to schedule time slots to walk across a stage in their caps and gowns, accept their diploma and have their picture taken.
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton planned to consult with a student advisory group Friday to hear their suggestions for graduation. The district has also circulated an online survey for seniors to give feedback.
“I can tell you with confidence that the goal remains for the Warren County Board of Education to provide the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation ceremony in the event that we can abide by the state, federal, & CDC guidelines,” Clayton wrote in a message to district families Tuesday.
“Please know that we continue to monitor the situation closely and recognize there are uncertainties that exist that might impact decisions moving forward. … In the interim, WCPS is examining additional opportunities to honor and recognize this year’s graduates with an alternative ceremony, and this would be in addition to the goal of hosting an in-person ceremony at a later date,” Clayton wrote.
During a district board meeting Monday, before Beshear announced extended school closures, BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields offered suggestions about an alternative graduation ceremony.
“There’s a lot of options,” he said, referencing an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony where cadets stood 8 feet apart with no spectators present. Local television stations have also offered to help, Fields said, suggesting the possibility of live-streaming the ceremony as the district did last year.
Meanwhile, as parents wait for a decision on their students’ last day, schools are expected to continue offering lessons through nontraditional instruction, the technical term for remote learning at home, either delivered online or through pen-and-paper assignments.
Schools have recently been given additional flexibility with how nontraditional instruction days may be counted toward their requirement to deliver at least 1,062 hours of instruction during the school year.
That means local school districts might decide to end their school years sooner than previously planned. Kentucky school districts have been notified of this, Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman told the Daily News in an email.
“Our current school calendar exceeds the 1,062 minimum, which allows WCPS to finish the academic year prior to our scheduled last day of May 21,” Clayton wrote in his message to district families Tuesday.
“You can expect prompt communication following the April 30th Board meeting in regard to the end of the year and senior activities, including senior graduation,” Clayton wrote.
In an email, BGISD spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said the district is also on track to meet that 1,062-instructional-hour requirement before its last scheduled day for students May 21.
The BGISD school board will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, and a WCPS board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 30. Both districts stream their board meetings on their Facebook pages.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.