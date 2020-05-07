As Kentucky’s school districts wrap up an academic year made turbulent by the coronavirus pandemic, they’re looking ahead to the next and weighing their options for how to continue instruction.
The topic was a major discussion item Wednesday at a meeting of the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative’s board, which also featured a special guest: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
“What I’ve always said to be true is that the schools are the hearts of our communities,” Coleman told the group of regional school superintendents, which meet online through a video conference. “That has never been more clear.”
Coleman lauded school districts for leaping into action to execute hastily assembled plans for at-home learning, providing meals to families and for working to ensure high school graduates can celebrate their accomplishments in some form this spring. She also addressed the elephant in the room about plans for reopening schools next fall: “The reality is that none of us has the answers to that.”
When it comes to reopening schools, interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown asked district leaders Tuesday in a superintendents’ webcast to be ready to change their plans on the fly.
“The good news is we have some time to plan; the bad news is we don’t know exactly what we’re planning for,” Brown said, according to Kentucky Teacher, an education news website maintained by the state’s Department of Education. “We need every district to be nimble and to be able to adjust to what could be a changing public health landscape in the fall.”
School districts are being asked to plan for three contingencies that could change based on a sudden decline or spike in the state’s number of COVID-19 cases. Brown said schools should be prepared to start the school year as early as July, as late as Labor Day or even for a traditional start.
Superintendents might go to their school boards and ask for three separate contingency calendars to be approved, Brown suggested.
“We’re not going to dictate from the department what your calendar looks like,” he said. “We’re just telling you about things you’re going to have to be prepared for if the public health landscape changes.”
The coming school year could look wildly different from the last, with social distancing in place in classrooms and buses running at reduced capacity to control spread of the virus.
At Wednesday’s GRREC meeting, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton doubted the feasibility of that approach.
“I’m having a very difficult time imagining how we can have in-person classes in a K-12 setting,” he said.
Current guidelines discourage mass gatherings and recommend remaining at least 6 feet apart from others while in public.
“We can’t social distance the entire seven-hour day in a school setting,” he said.
Coleman, herself an educator, was sympathetic.
“There’s only so much you can do, and I recognize that,” she said.
Regardless of whatever the state recommends, decisions will ultimately be made at the local school board level, Coleman said. To help craft that guidance, she asked for feedback from districts.
“We’ve got to have your input on those policies and procedures moving forward,” she said.
Adair County Schools Superintendent Pamela Stephens voiced another concern about the looming school year – parents of younger children say they’ll hold off on enrolling at all until in-person classes resume.
“Until we’re back in school face-to-face, they’re just not going to enroll their children,” she said.
That could hurt schools financially, and Coleman said she would share that and other concerns back in Frankfort.
Associate Commissioner Amanda Ellis also spoke at the meeting. The Kentucky Department of Education is planning to release a document that will offer more in-depth guidance for continuing instruction this fall. Next week, it plans to release a resource for summer learning in order to help ward off learning loss.
It’s unclear how much remediation or support with mental health students will need when classes start again.
“What we do know though is that our learning environment has been far from equitable,” Ellis said.
That said, “quite honestly, every kid’s going to need intervention,” she said.
