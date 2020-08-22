Stepping up to the podium Monday in South Warren High School’s auditorium, Angie Poteet issued a plea to the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education.
“I don’t feel like two days is enough,” said Poteet, a parent who was especially concerned for her two young children who have learning and development challenges.
Schools have been closed since mid-March, and Poteet did everything she could to help her children stay caught up with at-home instruction. Still, it didn’t feel like enough. She could see in real-time how her children were falling behind.
As an adoptive and foster parent, Poteet was also highly aware of what children stuck at home might be enduring – abuse and neglect that would go unseen and unaddressed.
“The schools – our teachers, our principals, our staff – are the eyes and ears for the abuse,” she told the board.
Ultimately, after hearing from other parents who voiced similar concerns, the board voted 3-2 to hold in-person classes starting Monday.
For students who choose to attend in-person, they’ll do so two days a week on an alternating, A/B schedule and learn at home for the remainder of the school week. This will be the plan until at least fall break, according to the district. Students may also attend virtually five days a week through an academy option that requires a one-semester commitment.
In a follow-up interview, Poteet said she understands the difficulty of the decision and the board’s desire to find the best solution for everyone. She appreciates the difficult, behind-the-scenes work teachers and other staff are doing to continue instruction this fall. Still, for Poteet, it still feels like the “happier of two mediums.”
“I’m grateful for the two days that they get to be in-person, but I still have concerns for it being only two days,” she said.
Poteet said her job allows her flexibility when working from home, so finding child care three days a week is less of a challenge. But she worries about working parents who don’t have that option. She can see the anguish from parents just about any time she opens Facebook.
“It’s not just one family that’s struggling. There’s several,” she said.
She understands the need to work together to get to the other side of the pandemic, but parents should ultimately have the choice to decide what’s best for their children, she said.
“You have to do what’s best for your family, but if families choose for their children to be in school, then open the schools,” Poteet said.
Amy Hardin, who will send her 9-year-old son J.W. Hardin back to school this week, feels the same way.
Hardin’s son will return to W.R. McNeill Elementary School. Like WCPS, the Bowling Green Independent School District is planning to offer in-person instruction at least two days a week.
For Hardin, whose son is an only child and has autism, the chance to socialize with other kids his age is a godsend.
As the summer stretched on, Hardin recalls one afternoon when she and her husband were grilling out as J.W. played outside.
With his parents too busy preparing dinner, Hardin said her son couldn’t help but feel frustrated and fed-up.
“I just want somebody to play with!” she remembers him calling out.
Going to school on a hybrid model “is going to be the best thing for him,” Hardin said of her son.
On brief outings and errands away from home, Hardin said her son has practiced wearing a mask, a change J.W. has responded well to.
“He has been phenomenal thus far,” she said.
Hardin knows that isn’t the case for every child with autism and that some parents have had to build up to regular mask use minute by minute, she said.
“I think the message that I would like to get across is that every parent is making the decision that is best for their children and their family,” Hardin said, adding she respects every parent’s decision “100 percent,” whether they chose in-person or purely online instruction.
