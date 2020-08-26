As students return for in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, the long-term efforts of William H. Natcher and Alvaton elementary schools to open outdoor classrooms are coming to fruition.
In recent weeks, workers at Natcher have been putting finishing touches on a pavilion behind the school on its Greenways space.
“This just gives us space for them to get outside,” Natcher Principal Matt Thornhill said.
An online schedule for teachers to use the space is filling up, he said, and a music teacher at the school is especially eager to use the space.
Even before the coronavirus crisis disrupted schools’ learning formats, Thornhill said the school had been trying to secure grants to make the project happen. When those efforts didn’t pan out, its teachers and parents had to get creative, he said.
The school’s parent-teacher organization and site-based council pulled together to help make the project happen, along with individual donors.
“We just pulled our own funds together,” Thornhill said, putting the cost of the project at about $9,000.
Likewise, Alvaton Elementary School is also opening its own outdoor classroom space it’s calling The Nest after its bluebird school mascot.
“The Nest is an outdoor learning center built for our students,” Alvaton Principal Pauletha Butts wrote in an email to the Daily News. “It provides an opportunity for students to learn about sustainability through the gardening center dedicated to each grade level. The outdoor classroom provides a place for students to learn in an outdoor environment surrounded by a garden and various trees and plants. ...
“The Nest is ready for its grand opening for the Alvaton Bluebirds. The school collaborated with the Warren County Board of Education, Alvaton PTO, Alvaton Nursery, Two Creeks Garden Club, Howard’s Harvest Market, and Alvaton Family and Friends to create the dream and vision of having an outdoor learning center,” Butts wrote.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
