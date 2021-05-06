As the abnormal school year nears its end, educators are revamping their summer school programs to help meet students where they are, however varied their situation might be.
“Summer school will look different than it ever has, and the goal is to help as many students as possible,” said Melanie Morrison at Bowling Green High School, where staff are preparing to offer new credit recovery and grade replacement options.
“All students and adults and everyone across the board have struggled at some point” during the past year or so, Morrison said.
School staff have created options to address a wide variety of issues students might be experiencing after a year of hybrid in-person and at-home instruction, she said.
Morgan Watson, spokeswoman for Warren County Public Schools, said summer school options are still taking shape and that the district will share more details as they become available.
BGHS is offering its traditional credit recovery program geared toward students in grades 9 through 11 who either failed a semester of school or failed to earn a full credit for a course. There is a twist this summer, however, with the new opportunity for students to earn their required visual and performing arts graduation credit by taking Art I. BGHS is offering the course through the online Edgenuity learning platform, and students must attend at least one session each day to complete the course.
BGHS is also offering students an opportunity to improve and replace a grade they earned in a core content class during the school year.
This option is available to ninth through 11th grade students, and students can only replace the grade of one quarter per course, or up to four courses. Additionally, students can only increase their grade by 10 points or a letter grade; they cannot earn more than an 89% for the quarter.
Morrison said this option is targeted not necessarily at students who’ve failed but those who weren’t happy with one of their grades during the school year. For example, if students had to undergo a quarantine at home and suffered academically as a result.
Summer school applications for BGHS students are due May 17, with classes slated to start June 1.
While summer school programming is still under development at Bowling Green Junior High School, the district’s elementary schools plan to offer programming for students with sessions in June and July, district spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said in an email to the Daily News.
“The goal of the program is to address learning gaps and help students be ready for school in the fall,” she wrote.
Students are asked to attend both sessions. The dates and locations of each session are: June 1-18, 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Dishman-McGinnis and T.C. Cherry elementary schools; and July 12-23, 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at W.R. McNeill and Potter Gray elementary schools. Kindergarten through second grade students will attend programming at Dishman and McNeill, while summer school for third through fifth grade students will be at T.C. Cherry and Potter Gray.
As is also the case at BGHS, breakfast and lunch options will be provided to students, along with school transportation.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdaily news.com.
