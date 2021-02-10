As Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District prepare to fully reopen their schools next month, new state guidance makes clear that school districts are not required to extend work accommodations to employees who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
During a webcast with superintendents across the state Tuesday, Associate Education Commissioner Kelly Foster outlined the new guidance and explained that schools must continue their efforts to follow social distancing, COVID-19 screening, contact tracing and school exclusion, mandate mask use and school sanitation.
Under the guidance, schools will be required to provide work accommodations for any employee who asks and who is at risk for severe complications from COVID-19. However, that requirement lifts seven days after the employee has received their second and final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Foster said.
“Districts are not required to extend accommodations to employees who refuse to take the vaccine,” Foster said during the call, according to Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the state Department of Education.
Any accommodations that are required and granted under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act will remain in play, Foster said.
The currently available coronavirus vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19, but it remains possible that people who have been vaccinated can carry the disease and spread it to others. Because of that, even after someone reaches full vaccination against the coronavirus, they’re expected to quarantine after exposure to someone with COVID-19, Foster said.
During an interview Tuesday, Bowling Green schools Superintendent Gary Fields told the Daily News that the district’s staff members are working toward becoming fully vaccinated and coordinating how to fully reopen schools next month.
“I think we’ve resolved the issue of lunches – that we are still going to be able to socially distance all students in all of our buildings during lunch – which is really critical for us. That was a really key piece because that’s the one time of day kids take their mask off,” Fields said.
Asked how the district would be able to follow social distancing guidance when schools fully reopen, Fields said “We are using every creative space we have.”
“Schools are using their cafeterias, to their stage areas, to parts of their gymnasiums,” he said. “We have people spread out everywhere.”
School custodial staff are also working diligently to clean spaces that don’t normally see a lot of student traffic, Fields said, calling the project to reopen schools in the district a “real team effort to make it possible.”
