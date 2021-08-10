Hours before Gov. Andy Beshear announced a statewide mask mandate for all Kentucky schools, Warren County Public Schools said it was preparing to implement universal masking for all students and staff inside its facilities beginning Wednesday – regardless of their vaccination status.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday before Beshear announced the statewide mask mandate, WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said the decision was largely influenced by the high level of coronavirus spread – prompting more than 700 students to enter quarantine as of Monday afternoon. The district is just shy of a week into its school year.
“This is much different than what we were experiencing last year,” Clayton told local media Tuesday.
“As of yesterday afternoon, we had surpassed more than 700 quarantines of students across the district” in 24 schools, Clayton said. That represents about 4% of the district’s overall enrollment of roughly 17,000 students.
Going forward, Clayton framed universal masking as the district’s only real hope of keeping schools open at all. He went so far as to call it the district’s “last effort to keep our kids in school.”
The district’s mask mandate will be in effect starting Wednesday through at least Labor Day. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday reported about 109 active student and staff cases.
“With the spread that we’re seeing, we could be forced in the near future to move all virtual. We’ll try to avoid that, but at the end of the day you have to have the available staff necessary to ensure our priorities of safety, learning and opportunities,” Clayton said.
Asked by the Daily News to give a breakdown of the number of student vs. staff quarantines, Clayton said that number is “very fluid.”
“What I will tell you is the vast majority of them do involve our students,” Clayton said.
Asked if the high number of quarantines could have been avoided by starting the school year with masks, Clayton said: “What we do know is that if we started school with the face coverings, we could have reduced the number of quarantines.”
Clayton said the number “could be cut in half,” especially given the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that don’t require students to quarantine if they’re masked properly and 3 feet away from the infected individual.
Still, by making masks a recommendation rather than a requirement, Clayton estimated only about 10% of compliance from the broader school community.
The move wasn’t without controversy Tuesday, as protesters who opposed the mask mandate gathered outside the district’s central office at 303 Lovers Lane, yelling at local reporters on the scene and those they perceived as supportive of the mandate.
Responding to the protesters – who hefted signs with slogans like “CHOICE, NOT MANDATE” and “OUR KIDS CAN’T BREATHE” – Clayton said another crowd of protesters came into the district’s central office asking to speak with him. He honored their request, speaking with the protesters for more than an hour, he said.
“I tried to provide some clarity to the entire process,” Clayton said, adding that the district has tried to be forthright with the pandemic and the disruption it causes.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday afternoon, Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields told the Daily News before the statewide mandate was announced that there were no changes to its mask policy.
The district’s online dashboard puts the number of active student and staff cases at 31 with 63 quarantines.
Although a mask mandate was not on the agenda for BGISD’s board of education Monday, several community members attended to make their voices heard – both to support and oppose a mask mandate.
Parents in support of the move cited concerns about children with pre-existing health conditions that would make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, while those who opposed it said they would seek alternative education options if they were required to send their kids to school masked. At times, tempers flared, with some speakers engaging in personal attacks against previous speakers and board members themselves.
Among the mask critics was local pediatrician Dr. Kelly Kries, who pointed to a string of studies she said show masks don’t help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Most masks – surgical or cloth masks – don’t disrupt the spread of this virus,” Kries said. “I would love for masks to work. … In fact, what we saw was that the virus just did its thing.”
Kries’ comments contradict the majority of studies that show the efficacy of masks and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that everyone older than age 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Speaking to the Daily News on Monday after the meeting, and before the statewide mask mandates was announced, Fields said the district would continue to track cases and quarantines.
“We’re not seeing anywhere near the number of quarantines or positive cases that we did last year during our hybrid schedule,” Fields said. “If that data changes, then we’re going to have to reconsider what we’re doing.”