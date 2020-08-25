For every parent, that first day of kindergarten is tinged with both sadness and pride, but for Michelle Greer – who sent her daughter to school with both a backpack and a surgical mask – it was a day she could have never anticipated.
On Monday, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in mid-March, students in the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools returned for the start of in-person classes.
The scene at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School, where Greer waved goodbye to her daughter before she strolled up to the doors of the school for a temperature check, was the exact opposite of any first-day-of-school madness. There were no car-rider line traffic jams stretching out of the school’s parking lot.
Both school systems are opening for students on alternating, A-B schedules at least two days a week until early October, so the scene at Dishman-McGinnis was quiet as students trickled in.
Still, as a mom, Greer worried.
“She’s having to go in there by herself, so it makes me really nervous, you know, for her,” Greer said. “But I know this school’s doing everything that they can to make sure that they’re safe. It just worries me, for real, but I know that they’ll be OK. Dishman’s a really good school.”
Greer said she was satisfied with the school district’s plan for a gradual reopening. “I think to slowly push them into school two days a week is a great idea, instead of just sending them full force,” Greer said.
D.G. Sherrill, the district’s director of pupil personnel and head basketball coach, watched over the scene, eyes peering over the edges of his mask.
“We’ve tried to think of every safety protocol we can. … It’s a massive undertaking,” Sherrill said in between the chatter of a walkie talkie that buzzed away in his hand. “This is something none of us have done.”
In the past few months, teachers and staff in both local school districts have trained for intermittent school closures and parsed through ever-changing state reopening guidelines. Both school systems have given parents the option to send their children to school in-person or to attend virtually, an approach that required educators to build two very different learning formats from scratch.
On Monday, Pauletha Butts made her rounds at Alvaton Elementary School as its new principal.
“It’s been great, we have a great team here,” Butts said. “I’m just always reading and continuing to follow the guidelines. … There’s a lot of disinfecting, a lot of cleaning and disinfecting” taking place.
All told, the school welcomed 178 students the first day back to school. Butts expects nearly 300 to show up Tuesday, she said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
