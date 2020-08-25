A day after reopening for in-person classes, the Bowling Green Independent School District has at least one active student case of COVID-19 and another 18 students who are undergoing quarantines based on family contacts, the district said Tuesday.
“Prior to the start of school, our district was informed of one student currently confirmed positive for COVID-19. The student has not attended in-person classes. Eighteen students are currently in quarantine based on family contacts and have also not attended school in-person this year. All of these students will follow the Barren River District Health Department guidelines before attending school with peers and employees,” a statement from the district said..
Additionally, at least six school district employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Five have since recovered, though one is currently positive and in isolation, the district said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said a person undergoes a quarantine after being exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick, while the term isolation refers to sick people who have been separated from healthy people.
The update comes as both BGISD and Warren County Public Schools reopened for students this week, offering in-person classes on hybrid, A-B schedules in an attempt to cut down on the number of students in schools and aid in social distancing.
Students who choose to attend in-person, rather than learning through virtual academies, must wear masks and undergo temperature checks before they’re allowed to enter school buildings.
In the Bowling Green school district, “all students and employees have their temperatures checked before boarding buses or entering buildings,” the district said.
“Through this process over two school days, two students have been sent home with elevated temperatures before they boarded buses. Four students were sent home from school not feeling well. The families of these six students were contacted by our school health professionals and were informed of the Barren River District Health Department guidelines necessary for them to return to school,” BGISD said.
The district said two of six students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms were tested Tuesday, with the results coming up negative.
Another one of the six was tested Monday, but results were still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.
WCPS spokeswoman Morgan Watson on Tuesday confirmed an active COVID-19 case for a South Warren High School student who returned to school Monday.
Newly released figures from the state Department for Public Health showed that there were at least eight active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff between the Bowling Green and Warren County school districts – though the figures as reported may vary from local and other reported numbers.
The state department said active cases for Warren County Public Schools include one student case associated with Henry F. Moss Middle School, one student case with Jody Richards Elementary School and two active staff cases linked to Drakes Creek Middle School.
The report lists the number of active student COVID-19 cases for the Bowling Green school district at four, with no reported active cases for staff.
At least two of the active student cases are linked to Bowling Green High School, and the other two are associated with Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School.
Additionally, two local private Christian schools – Foundation Christian Academy and St. Joseph’s Interparochial School – have at least one active student case, respectively.
Reached for comment Tuesday, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said the district was working to confirm the data reported by the state Department for Public Health.
“Our community can trust us to report accurate information as it becomes available,” Clayton told the Daily News.
Likewise, BGISD spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said the district was working to confirm the figures and hoped to share more information Wednesday.
