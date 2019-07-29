With its focus on placing more counselors in public schools and stressing that staff address students’ traumatic experiences, the school safety legislation known as Senate Bill 1 has made mental health a greater priority for Kentucky schools.
But one key aspect remains unresolved after Gov. Matt Bevin signed the School Safety and Resiliency Act into law this spring: how to pay for it.
Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, sees a promising solution in amending the state’s Medicaid plan.
Kentucky Youth Advocates said this would allow schools to tap a federal funding stream to expand school-based health services for the 2019-20 school year and beyond.
For smaller, rural school districts with limited local tax property revenue, the funding could bring those mental health services within reach, Brooks said.
“What you’re going to see, without question, is a positive explosion of these kinds of services in schools throughout the state,” he said.
Kentucky Youth Advocates said this would allow school districts, through the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, to pull down federal Medicaid dollars along with allowing the money school districts already spend on health services to count toward the match required to tap into the federal funds.
“This particular funding stream will allow schools to be reimbursed by Medicaid,” Brooks said, adding that the idea has gained popularity among school leaders. “The sense we have is that it’s taken off like wildfire among the school districts.”
Passed in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Marshall County in January 2018, SB1 ushers in a wide range of requirements schools will be expected to phase in over the next few years. That includes creating trauma-informed school plans, ensuring there’s a school counselor for every 250 students and updated training for school staff.
The big idea is that all schools must provide a place for students to feel safe and supported to learn and that any trauma they may have experienced can influence their ability to learn.
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network said traumatic childhood experiences can range from physical, sexual or psychological abuse and neglect, to the fallout from natural disasters, family or community violence, loss of a loved one, substance abuse, refugee issues, serious accidents or life-threatening illnesses, military family-related stressors.
Even without the legislation in place, some school districts have already been working toward some of the bill’s requirements.
With funds generated by a property tax increase last year, Warren County Public Schools partnered with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to begin doubling the number of school resource officers in its schools to a total of 10. The district planned to add an officer to each of the district’s four middle schools and employ a fifth as a “floater” based on need, on top of the five officers currently based at its four high schools and alternative school.
Last week, WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said that plan was nearing completion.
“We should have one at all middle and high schools by the time school starts,” McIntyre said.
Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said a facilities plan his district is developing will seek state support for security upgrades. The money would allow it to improve the security of classroom doors, along with upgrading camera systems and more secure school entrances, he said. Additionally, Fields said district officials have been conducting school safety assessments, as is now a requirement in SB1.
Fields said his district has also been adding mental health professionals and social works, but “that’s going to become harder and harder with local funds.”
That’s especially true for smaller school districts, he said.
“Districts that maybe aren’t in a growing community … it’s going to be impossible to do them,” Fields said.
