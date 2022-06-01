The Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools are putting an emphasis on mental health in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
WCPS shared materials on social media after the shooting explaining how parents can talk to their children about tragedy, as well as linking to its Helping Hearts program. The program provides resources for students struggling with anxiety, depression and grief.
“WCPS employs an entire team of mental health professionals we’ve expanded over the last eight years,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said. “Mental health is a priority not only for our school district, but for our families as well.”
Gary Fields, superintendent of the Bowling Green school district, shared mental health resources with BGSID families via email. The district has access to mental health counselors for children and parents who can be reached at 270-599-1610.
“It’s more difficult to share these resources right now since we’re out of school, but district resources are always available,” Fields said.
Fields said the shooting in Uvalde has brought sadness and grief to the district, dredging up memories from the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky.
“Each time one of these tragedies occur, it’s tough – a lot of emotions, a lot of people think what if what happened in Marshall County happened here,” Fields said. “We start thinking, are we doing all we can do to keep our faculty and students safe? It’s a reminder to continually review and revisit protocol, to follow the best guidance we get from the experts.”
In the years after the shooting at Marshall County, Fields said the state of Kentucky has “beefed up” school security operations. But he said safety isn’t something you perfect.
“You’re constantly working on it,” he said.
Clayton said WCPS is “adding additional safety measures each and every year” and stressed the importance of providing a safe environment to protect students’ emotional states.
“We have to be mindful of emotional safety, which is just as important as physical safety,” Clayton said.
Fields stressed vigilance as a way to catch the early warning signs that often precede school shootings.
“If a kid starts acting differently than they have in the past, we need to look into that,” Fields said.
Clayton said a culture of transparency can foster relationships between students and adults, allowing for open and honest communication.
“We need to foster a school culture where students feel connected to our adults,” Clayton said. “We have spent significant resources to create a culture that is inclusive for all students and a culture that promotes sharing concerns when we hear or see something. That’s a continual challenge as we get new students and staff each and every year.”
Fields’ email included a guide from the American School Counselor Association on how to speak with children about the realities of school shootings.
Fields said parents should be open to honest conversations with their kids.
“This scares them, it scares them to go to a school that should be safe,” Fields said. “Let the child guide the conversation; they will ask direct questions, be willing to have as honest a conversion as possible.”
For parents who may be in fear of sending their children back to school in August, Fields urged them to be honest, but to not transfer those anxieties onto their kids.
“Our kids are very resilient,” Fields said. “They can process (an event) and say, ‘I’ve dealt with it, I’ve moved on.’ As adults, we have a much harder time with that, the finality of a tragedy like this. We carry around that worry as adults – we have to make sure we don’t transfer those worries to kids.”
Clayton wants parents to feel confident that their kids are in a safe place at school.
“Research has clearly demonstrated that school is amongst the safest places for our students, but when we see these tragedies play out on TV and throughout social media, it’s naturally going to cause alarm,” Clayton said.
Once school resumes in August, the memory of Uvalde will be at the forefront of many. For now, Fields said this is a time for kids to be kids.
“Right now, out of school, it’s a great chance to let kids just be kids and do what they enjoy in life,” Fields said. “Back in August, this will be at the front of our minds. We will have kids that are nervous, scared and timid, and it is our job to welcome them and make sure that they feel safe.”
Just like when tornadoes ripped through the city in December, Clayton wants parents to know that the district is there to lend support.
“We want to be there for our students and our staff, just like we were during the tornado,” Clayton said.