With COVID-19 cases spiking in Kentucky – and state data that show roughly one third of school districts don’t have school nurses – the Kentucky Nurses Association Task Force on School Nurses said it’s foolhardy for districts to reopen next month without them.
“How can you justify opening schools without having a health professional on board?” Carol Komara, a nurse and task force member, asked Tuesday in an interview with the Daily News.
Komara was joined by colleagues Dr. Patricia Burkhart and Lois Davis of the Kentucky Nurses Association Task Force on School Nurses, who are pleading for lawmakers to allocate more funding to hire dedicated nurses in schools all day, every day.
The group’s call to action took on new urgency Tuesday as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 576 new coronavirus cases – which amounts to the second-highest daily increase announced so far.
It comes as Kentucky’s school districts, including the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools, are finalizing plans to reopen for in-person instruction next month.
Despite years of talks with state lawmakers, little progress has been made in funding full-time school nurses, the advocates said.
“It’s just disappointing that if education and health and safety are primary goals of legislators, that for some reason, we can always find funding for other things, but we can’t seem to find funding for school health,” Komara said. “It’s just pathetic.”
Burkhart echoed that view.
“We think the time is now. If not during a pandemic, then when?” Burkhart said.
As the mother of a son with childhood asthma, Burkhart made it a point to start each school year by meeting with the school’s nurse.
Together, they’d work out a plan that would enable her son to take his medication in the event of an asthma attack and return to class, an arrangement that Burkhart said kept her son in school and set him up to graduate on time.
Too often, Burkhart said, schools use staff to merely dispense students’ medications and check temperatures, rather than employing a qualified nurse who can offer comprehensive services. School nurses can offer research-backed benefits to the school communities they serve, Burkhart said.
“With a nurse in a school there’s improved attendance. There’s improved graduation rates, better standardized test scores, a decrease in local emergency department services, earlier assessment and referral for things like asthma or diabetes,” Burkhart said.
From screenings for vision and hearing loss, to problems at home or bullying, Davis said nurses can spot several elusive issues students might be facing when they show up for office visits.
“The student comes to trust the nurse, and nurses are one of the most trusted professions,” Davis said.
Nurses can be advocates for students and assist the school’s leadership team in determining what’s best for them, Davis said.
Despite their benefits, the advocates said, many parents are surprised to learn their school doesn’t actually employ a nursing professional.
On Monday, the Bowling Green school district renewed an agreement with Graves Gilbert Clinic that will allow local nursing professionals to continue serving students.
“We have a nurse in every school. As well as a head nurse that’s housed at Bowling Green High School, along with where our nurse practitioner is stationed as well,” Superintendent Gary Fields said Monday.
Their skills will be needed in the district’s schools now more than ever amid the pandemic, Fields said. The district is working with Graves Gilbert Clinic to develop a testing protocol and other practices, he said.
“It’s always a relief I think to the layperson, to the classroom teacher, to the school secretary to the principal, to have a medical professional there who can provide us the guidance that is necessary in a really tough time,” Fields said.
Asked about the district’s availability of school nurses, Warren County Public Schools Chief Communication Officer Morgan Watson issued the following statement:
“The safety and health of our students and staff remains a top priority for WCPS as we prepare to return to school this fall. In addition to 10 full-time school nurses, 8 of which rotate throughout the buildings, all of our elementary schools have either a full time or part time resident health aide or nurse. WCPS is working closely with the Barren River District Health Department to ensure our medical professionals are properly trained and prepared to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19. We are also working with them to be knowledgeable about the safety protocols for handling any potential cases and to assist the health department with contact tracing should the need arise. All staff will play a significant role in our safety measures designed to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.