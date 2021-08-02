Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent School District administrators say they’re ready to start directing millions of dollars they’ve received in federal coronavirus relief to resources and programs that help mitigate learning loss.
Months of planning behind them, all they need is state approval for their plans, which they were slated to submit for review by a key deadline Saturday.
All told, Kentucky was tasked with deciding how to spend more than $2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funded through the American Rescue Plan, and local school districts – guided by parents and other community stakeholders – got to decide where the bulk of that money should go. WCPS and BGISD have more than $40 million between them, and there’s a lot of overlap between how exactly they’ll spend it.
“We know how to address the learning loss,” said Elisa Beth Brown, who directs BGISD’s instructional programs. “It’s just the quantity of learning loss will be so much greater.”
Chris McIntyre, WCPS’ chief financial officer, echoed that sentiment.
“I feel like this plan will help us best get back to normal,” McIntyre said.
Still, the disruptions to in-person instruction unleashed by the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic have left significant challenges for schools.
“It’s not going to be a six-month, snap-of-the-finger fix,” McIntyre said.
No doubt, the federal relief money has been a boon, but it does come with a few key caveats. Out of the money local school districts receive as grants, 20% must be used by districts to address student learning loss. They can spend it on after-school and summer enrichment programs, tools to measure learning lapses and remedies and social and mental health support, for example.
Federal law also requires these interventions to be backed by research and equitably support students, whether they live in poverty, speak English as a second language or have a disability, etc.
School districts were expected to formalize and submit their spending plans for American Rescue Plan dollars by July 31, and according to the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, “meaningful consultation with families and community stakeholders is required.”
Administrators in both school districts said they accomplished that by forming steering groups, consulted with school-based councils and checked with other community organizations, like the International Center, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Western Kentucky University and The Foundry.
“We feel like what we have come up with to fund … is a good cross-section of all needs within the district” from English learners to special education and other student constituencies, McIntyre said.
Brown said consulting with a broad array of school stakeholders has also informed BGISD’s draft spending plan. Doing so helps avoid needlessly duplicating services, “and then the money goes further,” she said.
Here’s a look at some of each school system’s spending priorities:
Warren County Public Schools:
- Total: approximately $34 million
- $2.5 million to pilot all-day preschool four days each week at schools within the Warren East and Warren Central High School feeder systems.
- $3 million for instructional coaches at 23 schools to help implement a new districtwide curriculum. The move is part of an effort to align curriculum across several schools so that transient or housing insecure students don’t have to start fresh each time they move, McIntyre said.
- Another $2 million toward summer school and extended school services (i.e. after-school tutoring, for example).
- $4.6 million on classroom tech, including Chromebooks for students, internet hotspots, text-to-speech software and other tools for communicating with English learner students.
- $500,000 toward education for gifted students
- $4 million allocated directly to schools across the district for them to spend however they like to address learning gaps.
- Expanded mental health services.
Bowling Green Independent School District:
- Total: approximately $9 million
- Expanded intervention services and tools used to identify learning loss – like formative assessments to see where students are at academically. The district plans to spend about $4 million on ameliorating learning lapses specifically.
- Expanded early childhood classroom services.
- Additional outreach and support to multilingual students, who especially struggled with at-home instruction.