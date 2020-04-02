Local schools will once again extend their closures by several weeks amid the state’s surging coronavirus outbreak, acting on a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday.
Warren County Public Schools announced Thursday that it will be closed through May 1. Students will continue learning remotely at home through the district’s non-traditional instruction plan.
Likewise, the Bowling Green Independent School District will also remain closed into May.
The district announced Thursday that it will extend its closure “until at least Monday, May 4.” With students in the district currently on spring break this week, learning through non-traditional instruction will resume again Monday.
Previously, both districts planned to remain closed until April 20, consistent with state guidance that school districts should remain closed until that time to curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
As of Thursday, Kentucky had at least 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which amounted to an increase of 100 cases from just one day prior. There have been 31 deaths to the virus, Beshear announced Thursday.
