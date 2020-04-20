Following a recommendation Gov. Andy Beshear issued Monday, Kentucky’s public schools will suspend in-person classes for the remainder of the school year, with both Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District announcing they’ll continue remote learning.
The decision follows weeks of school closures statewide amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It's been recommended Kentucky schools (should) not return to in-person classes for the rest of 2019-20 year,” Warren County Public Schools announced on social media Monday afternoon. The district added that its students will continue remote learning until the district reaches 1,062 instructional hours, a state requirement that the governor can waive.
WCPS vowed to share additional information about the impact of school closures once it’s available.
The Bowling Green Independent School District made a similar announcement Monday.
“Per recommendation from Governor Beshear, Bowling Green City Schools will not return for in-person instruction or activities this school year. School districts have been given flexibility for calculating hours of instruction through NTI (non-traditional instruction), which could change our last day of school. The Bowling Green Board of Education will meet on Monday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m.to determine the last day of NTI for students, the last contract day for employees, and options to celebrate graduation for the Class of 2020. The meeting will be broadcast on the district’s Facebook live,” BGISD shared on its website.
The announcements from both school districts follow a conference call Beshear held with superintendents across the state Monday. Beshear is expected to address the decision during his daily briefing at 4 p.m. central time.
