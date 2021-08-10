In the wake of another COVID-19 wave across the nation, the breadth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers is still being decided by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The Associated Press reported that after the state’s Republican-led legislature passed a handful of laws limiting the Democratic governor’s emergency powers in January, Beshear filed a lawsuit challenging the measures, resulting in a lower court ruling that temporarily blocked the laws.
His lawsuit reached the state’s highest court, where opening arguments in the case were heard June 10. A decision is expected soon.
One of the laws under court review would limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers.
Under another measure, businesses and schools would have to comply either with COVID-19 guidelines from the governor or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They could follow the least restrictive standard.
Beshear’s virus-related restrictions were lifted in June and are no longer in effect.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, defended the legislature’s laws limiting Beshear’s power during an interview last week with the AP.
“What the governor has done is undertake a go-it-alone strategy,” Cameron said. “Meaning that he’s not consulted with the General Assembly. He’s certainly not consulted with this (the attorney general’s) office or others as it relates to any of the decision-making.”
Cameron formerly waged legal fights against Beshear’s use of emergency powers to impose pandemic restrictions.
Beshear won one battle last year in the state Supreme Court when it ruled the governor had the statutory and constitutional authority to address emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear’s spokeswoman, Crystal Staley, pushed back against Cameron’s recent comments in a statement to the AP.
“At a time when we have already lost 7,300 Kentuckians to COVID-19 and the delta variant is increasing cases and hospitalizations at an alarming rate, the attorney general and other officials continue to play politics with the pandemic instead of working to protect our people,” she said.
In its latest update, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services said nearly 100 of the state’s 120 counties had a “high” COVID-19 incidence rate and were classified as “red counties.”
The cabinet is currently recommending red zones to increase vaccination efforts, encourage masking as an effective way to reduce the spread and encourage physical distancing.
