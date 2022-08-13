New trucks and new 96-gallon containers are on their way as Scott Waste Services ramps up what the company says will be a new and improved trash collection service for residents of Bowling Green.
Scott, an affiliate of Toronto-based Waste Connections, at first lost and then won in July the exclusive franchise to provide residential waste services in the city. The company is now preparing to launch what it and Warren County officials hope will be a more modern and efficient system for hauling trash.
Company leaders presented at Friday’s Warren Fiscal Court meeting, laying out a plan to start a more-automated trash collection process that will start Sept. 12.
This new process, called “automated curbside service” in a presentation made by Scott leadership, will involve the use of single-operator trucks that use a hydraulic arm to pick up the trash that must be placed in those 96-gallon containers designed to work with the automated trucks.
“We hope it’s a more modern waste collection system,” said Steve LaFollette, division vice president for Scott Waste, which has held the city’s exclusive franchise for residential waste collection for two decades.
LaFollette said there will be fewer trucks on the road and less manpower, but he said each truck will pick up more trash.
All 19,000 city households will need to use the same type of trash container, one that is already in use by many residents.
Those that have been using their own trash containers will have a new Scott container delivered to them. LaFollette said 7,500 containers will be delivered from Aug. 29 through Sept. 9.
Those containers will have stickers on them with information about how waste collection will work starting Sept. 12.
The new containers must be placed within 18 inches of the curb. Stan Reagan, the county’s coordinator of environmental and technical services, said it’s important to place trash in bags before putting it into the new containers as a way of reducing litter.
Reagan also pointed out that city residents can order a second 96-gallon container from Scott for $5.
The flyer and the Scott Waste website also spell out procedures for having one bulky item per week picked up. Instructions for bundling yard waste to ensure that it is picked up are also included.
Although Scott is going to the automated system, Reagan said the “back-door” pickup that had traditionally been provided will still be available for those with a disability or other valid reason for needing that service.
Reagan and other members of the county’s solid waste committee are hopeful that the new system will result in improved service from Scott, which had drawn complaints from a number of residents.
That dissatisfaction led the committee to at first award the exclusive city franchise to Republic Services, although its price to residents of $20.75 per month was higher than Scott’s $19.37.
Problems with the timing of Republic’s startup, brought about by Scott’s plan to end its service July 31, led fiscal court to go back to Scott.
Although city residents will have the same waste hauler, at least one member of the solid waste committee believes the service will be enhanced.
“They (Scott) have completely changed their management team and made some changes,” First District Magistrate Doug Gorman said. “I think we’re seeing a significant difference in the last couple of weeks.”
Gorman said Scott has promised to improve customer service, and LaFollette on Friday committed to making monthly reports to Reagan and county Public Works Director Josh Moore.
LaFollette also said Scott is trying to improve communication by using such technology as a mobile app, YouTube videos and social media posts.
“I think we have things in place to ensure that they do things to the satisfaction of their customers,” Gorman said.
At Friday’s meeting, the magistrates also approved county tax rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year, mostly keeping them unchanged.
The tax on real property remains at 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for the 12th straight year. The county’s tax rate on personal property was set at 18.62 cents per $100 of assessed value, a drop from last year’s rate of 18.8 cents.
“That’s due to the growth of the county,” Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell said. “The state limits the growth of the personal property tax, but that only happens in times of growth. It means your tax base is growing at a significant rate.”
Also approved was a rate of 16.2 cents per $100 on motor vehicles and watercraft.
County taxing districts also had their tax rates approved, with some small changes.
The Warren County Public Library tax rate for real property is unchanged at 3.9 cents, and its motor vehicle tax remains at 4.3 cents. The library’s tax rate on personal property dropped from 4.99 cents to 4.72 cents.
The Warren County Health Department tax rate on real property jumped from 2.5 cents to 2.9 cents. The real property tax rate for the Warren County Extension Office remains unchanged at 0.6 cents.
Fiscal court will next meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.