Scott Waste employees Cassidy Eaton and Nick King empty trash bins into their garbage truck in the Briarwood neighborhood on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Come Sept. 12, Scott Waste will go to single-operator automated garbage trucks. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

New trucks and new 96-gallon containers are on their way as Scott Waste Services ramps up what the company says will be a new and improved trash collection service for residents of Bowling Green.

