Nick King, along with driver Cassidy Eaton, empties trash bins into their Scott Waste garbage truck in the Briarwood neighborhood on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Scott will roll out its new automated curbside service for city residents Monday. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Called “automated curbside service,” the new residential waste collection system that Scott Waste Services will roll out this week inside the city of Bowling Green is already raising questions for some residents, but Scott’s local management says not to worry.

