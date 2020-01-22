Scottsville and the rest of Allen County gained a new asset this month with the opening of the Boys and Girls Club of Scottsville-Allen County, and club administrators have reported significant growth.
“We opened Jan. 6,” said Jef Goodnight, CEO of the club. “It was kind of typical. We have grown each day since then. I think we opened the first day with about 25 or 30 kids.”
The signup list has now reached 125, and Goodnight thinks the numbers will continue to grow.
“I have a feeling by the end of January, we will have close to 100 kids a day if not more,” he said.
The opening of the club has been a couple years in the making and has been something that the community wanted and needed, Goodnight said.
“We are actually being pushed and funded by an anonymous source at this point, but the goal is to work to be community funded,” he said.
The club is housed in a building at the Allen County-Scottsville High School campus, which Goodnight said is possible because of a partnership with the school system.
“It is a space they were not utilizing,” Goodnight said. “We redid the building with new paint all throughout.”
Other renovations included the utilization of the learning center in the space, a main room that was cleaned out and now houses the entertainment for the club members such as a pool table, ping-pong table, gaming systems and televisions.
“We put up new lights throughout the building and a new HVAC system,” Goodnight said. “We also utilized the classrooms in the building … when they go to programming they go to those rooms.
“The partnership is great,” Goodnight said. “It allows us to be right here on campus, so buses can easily go from the middle school, the primary center and the intermediate school and the high school kids can walk over.”
Cassie Brown, the unit director for the club, laid out the schedule club members have.
“They come in and they have a little bit of free time and then a snack,” she said. “Then they get an hour of homework time or educational activity. Then we do an hour of Boys and Girls Club programming or an arts and craft activity or a STEM activity. After that, they will have some downtime and then we start taking kids home.”
The club offers a service to transport members home, which Brown said around 20 kids are now enrolled in.
Among the club members is Lexi Lane, 11, a sixth grader at the Allen County Intermediate Center.
“It is really fun and they teach you new things,” she said. “My favorite thing is when we do activities in the classroom.”
Catie Thompson, 11, another sixth grader at the intermediate center, said she enjoys the variety of activities the club members do.
Lily Gines, 11, a sixth grader at the center as well, said she enjoys meeting new friends at the club.
“It is really cool because you get to socialize with other people and meet new friends, and do lots of activities,” she said.
“It is really a great thing,” Goodnight said. “When you look around the state of Kentucky, there’s 120 counties in the state, but there’s only 13 Boys and Girls Clubs. They are spread out throughout the state, but there’s a need for a club in all 120 counties. To open and start this is really tremendous for Scottsville and Allen County. I’ve been able to watch the Franklin club grow from day one and it is following that pattern here. In 10 years, it will be really amazing to see what we’ve accomplished.”
“I always thought that it would be awesome to have a Boys and Girls Club here,” said Brown, a Scottsville native. “I started working at Girls Inc. when I was in college. I never thought we would have anything like this in Allen County, so for it to be here is a blessing for the community.”
