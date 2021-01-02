Scottsville couple welcomes 2021's Baby New Year

It’s safe to say that 2020 threw a lot of families’ plans into the woodchipper.
For Amy Graves, a nurse who was also pregnant during an uneasy virus pandemic, welcoming her second child Letty Jean Graves into the world was the highlight of the year.
“2020 was definitely a trying year for a lot of families,” said Graves, who gave birth to the first baby of 2021 at 1:19 a.m. on Friday. “We definitely had a blessing, a silver lining, that we knew this little miracle was coming,” Graves said.
On Saturday, Graves was leaving The Medical Center in Bowling Green to bring her 7-pound, 9-ounce baby – roughly 20 inches long – home to Scottsville and to her son, who celebrated his first birthday in May when Graves learned she was pregnant.
The journey wasn’t without its challenges, both professional and personal, however. As a nurse in the Medical Center’s labor and delivery ward, Graves’ often found herself comforting expecting mothers who could not have their own families at their delivery. At the same time, she battled her own fears about becoming infected with the coronavirus, with pregnancy heightening the risk for severe COVID-19. The experience of showing up to doctor’s appointments without her husband, Lucian, “kind of felt lonely,” she said.
Still, Graves found a kind of resolve in her job as a nurse.
“That’s part of the nursing attitude, I think. You just go in and put others kind of before yourself,” Graves said.
On a more personal front, Graves’ father also received a cancer diagnosis last year.
“He is on the mend, and he can’t wait to get his hands on her,” Graves said of Letty.
Letty takes her middle name, Jean, from her two grandmothers, and after her husband Lucian suggested they stick with an L-theme in their family, Grave’s father came up with Letty as a baby name contender.
On Saturday, as the couple waited for the all-clear to leave the hospital with the newest addition to their family, Graves said she felt grateful for a healthy baby and was praying for a “new year for everyone and a better year for everyone,” she said.
