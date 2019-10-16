Mayor Rob Cline formally concluded his 16-year tenure as Scottsville’s mayor on Monday.
Cline took office in January 2003 and had the longest mayoral tenure in the Allen County city of about 4,500 people.
“We regret to see Mayor Cline retire,” City Clerk Gayle Davis said. “I think everyone realizes he’s had health issues. Most of the community is sad to see him retire, but they’re supportive of him retiring to take care of his health.”
Over the years, Cline supported downtown projects and helped secure grants for infrastructure projects and community organizations, such as the police department. More recently, Cline helped Scottsville annex land into the city limits up to the Warren County line in anticipation of developing an industrial park, according to Davis.
“I think that’s one thing he was proud of in his later days,” Davis said.
David Burch, executive director of the Heart of Scottsville, a nonprofit organization focused on preserving and developing the city’s historic downtown, was appointed interim mayor by the city council.
The city council had 30 days to select a successor. Following Cline’s announcement in a letter sent to the council Oct. 9, they held a closed session and decided Burch would be the best option to serve for the next 13 months.
The next mayoral election will take place in November 2020.
“We’re very excited to have David Burch be appointed as our new mayor,” Davis said. “We feel he’s going to move our community forward.”
