Two Scottsville real estate professionals have pleaded guilty for their role in rigging a real estate auction.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton have pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to rig bids at a 2018 auction for hundreds of acres of farmland and a tract of timber rights.
"Dyer and Shelton demanded and accepted a $40,000 payoff from competing auction participants to stop bidding, artificially suppressing the sales price of the farmland," according to the release.
According to the pair's original indictment, Dyer and Shelton conspired with others to rig the April 21, 2018, auction. They were accused of demanding a $40,000 payoff from the farmers, identified in the indictment as “Individuals 1 and 2,” in exchange for an agreement to stop bidding on the property and allow the farmers to submit the winning bid.
“The farming industry is vital to the nation’s economy and relies on competitive pricing for the land where crops are grown. Today’s guilty pleas help ensure the integrity of farmland auctions,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, in the release.
“With support from our law enforcement partners, the Antitrust Division will continue to hold accountable anyone who conspires to line their own pockets at the expense of this competitive process.”
Dyer and Shelton were charged with a violation of the Sherman Act, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
A federal district court judge will determine the defendants’ sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Antitrust Division’s Washington Criminal I Section, with the assistance of the FBI’s International Corruption Unit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
In addition to the criminal case, the auction has been the object of a lawsuit brought in 2019 in Allen Circuit Court against Dyer and Shelton.
