Staying poised under pressure, Scottsville Police Department Sgt. James Talbott was able to resuscitate a 19-month-old boy who had stopped breathing.
SPD Chief Jeff Pearson said the CPR that Talbott performed in the early morning hours of May 21 likely saved the life of Aiden King.
"If it hadn't been for (Talbott's) actions, that child would be lucky to survive," Pearson said.
Talbott, a six-year veteran of the police department, has been presented with a certificate of appreciation by the SPD and nominated for a Lifesaving Medal to be presented at the department's awards ceremony next year.
Talbott and other officers were dispatched to the East Poplar Street home of Misty and Nicholas King shortly after 5 a.m. Aug. 21 in response to a 911 call reporting that the Kings' son had stopped breathing.
Misty King said she was checking on her son as her husband prepared for work. As she went to pick up her baby, she saw that Aiden's movements appeared to resemble a seizure.
The couple has dealt with a number of health problems affecting Aiden since his birth and, after losing a daughter earlier this year, feared the worst.
"When I picked him up, his body was limp and he was barely breathing," Misty King said. "Usually we're able to arouse him with a cold rag or ice ... but it wasn't working, he went completely stiff in my husband's arms and his lips started turning blue."
While on the phone with 911, Misty King was directed by a dispatcher to lie her son down and perform chest compressions.
Misty King said she struggled to keep her emotions in check while waiting for first responders to arrive.
"If it was anybody else's kid where I'm not emotionally attached, I could probably do the same thing Talbott done for mine, but when it's your own, it's hard because all you see is your child lifeless," she said.
Two Scottsville police officers and Deputy Brandon Lovett of the Allen County Sheriff's Office arrived within minutes, and Talbott started CPR.
Footage from Talbott's body camera posted on the SPD Facebook page shows the officer clearing the child's airway. Aiden begins to make noises by the end of the 90-second clip.
Police said Aiden was breathing on his own by the time EMS arrived, and Aiden was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow and later Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was treated and released the same day.
Aiden's parents learned that his body temperature and blood sugar were elevated at the time, but medical tests were unable to determine what might have caused the baby to stop breathing.
Misty King said she was thankful for the quick response from police during what she said was "the most terrifying situation" she has known.
Pearson said the officers, who receive CPR training at the start of their law enforcement career at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, are recertified annually by SPD Deputy Chief Darren Tabor, who is certified in CPR instruction.
Scottsville's officers were recertified just two weeks before Talbott was called to the King residence.
"He's a modest person who doesn't want the attention, but we think he should be recognized," Pearson said. "At that time of night, working third shift like he does and getting that call, you could get there maybe three minutes before an ambulance and that three minutes could be the difference between life and death."
